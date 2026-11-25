There’s a new face on the hit CBS soap “Beyond the Gates,” but the character has been around for almost a year. The role of Dr. Kial Rollins, the boyfriend of Dr. Nicole Dupree (Daphnée Duplaix), looks different today because soap hunk Greg Vaughan isn’t in the role.

Is Greg Vaughan Leaving ‘Beyond the Gates’ as Kial?

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Vaughan originated the role of Kial in December 2025. The “Days of Our Lives” star has been sporadically appearing as Nicole’s main squeeze since then.

However, today, “All My Children” alum Colin Egglesfield was playing Kial. No, Vaughan isn’t leaving “Beyond the Gates.” Egglesfield will be in the role for eight episodes, with Vaughan returning to “Beyond the Gates” in the December 29 episode just in time for Kial to ring in the New Year with his lady love.

“I’m grateful to be part of the Beyond the Gates family and appreciate Colin stepping into Dr. Rollins’ shoes for a few episodes. Looking forward to returning and continuing Kial’s story. There’s plenty more to come!” Vaughan shared with TV Insider.

Last summer, the rumor mill began buzzing that something was going on with Vaughan after he shared a cryptic message, leaving fans wondering if his time on the show was up.

“Every challenge has become preparation. Every blessing has become perspective,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey. Family. Friends. Fans. Colleagues. Your encouragement has meant more than you know. Here’s to the next chapter,” read his caption on the social media share.

Adding more fuel to the recast fire was that, around the same time, Egglesfield shared an Instagram Story from his dressing room on the “Beyond the Gates” set in Atlanta, Georgia. It turns out there was some truth to those rumors.

No reason was given for why Vaughan had to be replaced temporarily. “Beyond the Gates” films about three months in advance, which is why fans are just now seeing the casting shake-up on-screen.

Vaughan has faced some challenges this year. The actor lost a beloved family member, and his middle son suffered a serious football injury that landed him in the hospital.

Who Is Colin Egglesfield?

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If the new Kial looks familiar, that’s because he’s no stranger to soaps, getting his start on “All My Children” as Josh Madden, the son of the legendary Erica Kane (Susan Lucci). Egglesfield also appeared on the “Melrose Place” reboot, “The Client List,” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”

Off-screen, Egglesfield has fought cancer more than once and has become an advocate for the disease. In 2006 and 2007, he battled testicular cancer. Then in 2024, Egglesfield revealed he had been

The actor announced last year that he is cancer-free, but battling cancer three times has him focused on being a motivational speaker and educator for others.

“Any way I can give that same type of support back to whoever else is going through the same thing. I know how much it meant to me, and I know how much it means to so many other people,” Egglesfield shared about why he has been so .

‘Beyond the Gates’ airs weekdays on CBS.