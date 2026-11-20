The week is wrapping up, but there’s no shortage of drama in daytime television. Here’s what’s coming up on all five soaps on Friday, November 20.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

On “The Young and the Restless,” Sharon and Phyllis team up to get to the bottom of Nick’s suspicious behavior, convinced he’s keeping something from them. Meanwhile, Victoria opens up to Lauren, but will she reveal what’s really happening in her personal life, including her secret affair with Kyle? Elsewhere, Devon comes face-to-face with someone from his past. Could it be his former girlfriend, Roxanne Barrington?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

Friday’s “The Bold and the Beautiful” sees Electra growing more suspicious of Dylan as she tries to make sense of the strange social media comments on her post and Dylan’s increasingly nervous behavior.

Determined to get to the bottom of things, Electra looks for answers, but will she discover what Dylan is hiding? Meanwhile, Bill hopes to repair his relationship with Katie, but her decision about their marriage could change everything. Is she ready to give him another chance, or is she preparing to end their marriage?

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

On “General Hospital,” Sonny faces mounting trouble as he is accused of the pier shooting that endangered Josslyn, Hudson, Danny, and Avery. Anna is also facing a major decision, which could involve returning to her former role as police commissioner.

Meanwhile, Trina’s stalker gets dangerously close, leaving her safety in question. Isaiah continues trying to keep Portia from making a rash move over Heather’s return, and Curtis’ release from prison gives him another reason to step in. Elsewhere, Ric gets in the way of Chase’s police investigation.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

“Days of Our Lives” ends the week with Stephanie turning to Philip to vent about Joy’s manipulation of Alex. Chad hopes to save the Tom Horton Free Clinic by interviewing Julie on his podcast and drawing attention to its cause.

Meanwhile, Maggie encourages Xander to pursue Sarah and repair their relationship. However, he may have bigger problems to deal with when the police show up and arrest him.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

On “Beyond the Gates,” Anita faces several setbacks as she tries to get WinterFest ready on Fairmont Crest. Leslie, meanwhile, comes up with a seemingly sensible proposal.

Jacob’s search for answers about The Impaler takes an unexpected turn in London, leading to a major breakthrough that could also put him at greater risk. Elsewhere, Jan reflects on her past romances, while Mona makes sure Randy gets what’s coming to him.