Soaps Spoilers for Monday, November 16, 2026

The week is starting with plenty of drama in daytime television. Here’s what’s happening on Monday, November 16, 2026, on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” ‘General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Beyond the Gates.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Dylan revisits her dancing days, which could open the door to a new opportunity.

Electra seeks Steffy’s advice, giving the expectant mother a welcome distraction from her own problems. Meanwhile, breakfast takes an unexpected romantic turn for Darcy and Wyatt.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

On “The Young and the Restless,” Victoria interrupts Kyle and Claire’s conversation with a difficult decision that could change their relationship.

Meanwhile, Lily seeks Michael’s legal help as Billy renews his efforts to take over Chancellor. Elsewhere, a challenging customer leaves Daniel thinking about his future and whether it’s time to accept Devon’s job offer.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

Monday brings major emotional turns on “Beyond the Gates.” Bill tries to leave the past behind, Vanessa gives Dani reason to celebrate, and Andre receives an unsettling surprise.

Naomi reacts angrily to Jacob’s confession, while Martin returns from Cabo with disappointing news for Smitty. Meanwhile, Joey makes a serious promise, but Heather isn’t ready to give in.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

On “General Hospital,” Ava and Drew rush to get married but may have trouble explaining their sudden urgency to the police. Brook Lynn’s secret DNA test hits a roadblock, while Alexis receives shocking news.

Britt offers comfort to someone in need, and Dante and Molly compare notes as they work to uncover more clues about Jack’s murder.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Jada and Shawn’s evening plans hit a snag, while Javi anxiously waits for news after rushing Leo to the hospital.

Xander gets unexpected advice from Gwen, and Sarah struggles to sort out her feelings. Meanwhile, Gabi and Chad turn to each other for support as they deal with their personal problems.