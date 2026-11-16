‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will the Police Crash Drew and Ava’s Wedding Before They Say “I Do”?

A wedding is in the works in Port Charles, but romance isn’t exactly the reason the bride and groom are headed to the altar. With the police closing in, two people with plenty to hide are hoping marriage could help them protect each other.

But will they actually make it through the ceremony? Some “General Hospital” fans think an interruption could be on the way and they’re already predicting who might show up before the couple can exchange vows.

Others are enjoying the humor in the unexpected pairing, especially when they consider how much more complicated this marriage could make an already tangled family tree.

Drew and Ava Head Toward the Altar

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to viewers.

The duo wrote, “RAISING CAIN: Will Drew And Ava Make It To The All-Important ‘I Dos’?”

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) are hoping to get married as the PCPD continues investigating the death of Chief Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna).

As viewers know, Drew and Ava drugged Brennan, who stumbled into a pool and drowned. After finding his body, the pair decided to bury it at the nature preserve next to the Quartermaine estate.

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Their cover-up became more difficult when the PCPD found Brennan’s body with a little help from Outback, the Quartermaines’ family dog.

Now, Drew and Ava are heading toward marriage in an effort to avoid having to testify against each other. But with the police closing in, fans are wondering whether they’ll have enough time to make it official.

Fans Predict an Interrupted Wedding

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Some viewers think Lucas Jones could unintentionally delay the ceremony long enough for the police to step in. After Lucas suggested that Drew and Ava’s daughters should be present, fans began imagining how that delay might affect the couple’s plans.

“I predict – The wedding is gonna be stalled thanks to Lucas saying their daughters should be there, and that will provide enough time to get a warrant, at least for Ava. Then the cops will come bursting into the room just in time to stop the wedding,” one viewer wrote.

Another fan was hoping Detective Joe Fitzpatrick would arrive before Drew and Ava could say their vows.

“While I would love nothing more than a week of all the characters who would be in shock/disbelief, outraged, suspicious, and/or finding this pairing hysterical, I am hoping, with Lucas’ suggestion of their daughters being present, that Det. Fitzpatrick shows up in time to arrest them!” the commenter wrote.

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For now, an interrupted wedding remains a fan prediction. “General Hospital” fans will have to keep watching to see whether Drew and Ava get married or whether the investigation catches up with them first.

Even with the serious stakes, some fans found the events leading to the proposed wedding entertaining.

“Today’s episode was the funniest I’ve seen in a long time. They were great!” one viewer wrote.

Another fan enjoyed a particular remark from Martin, commenting, “Loved the comment Martin made regarding … till death do you part!”

“Very entertaining!! I love it!😂” another added.

Drew and Ava’s Marriage Would Complicate Their Family Tree

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While fans wait to see whether the wedding happens, some are already having fun with the unusual family connections between Drew and Ava.

“When a man married his ex wife’s aunt 😂” one commenter wrote.

The fan was referring to Drew’s former wife, the late Sam McCall. Sam’s father was Julian Jerome, who was Ava’s brother. That makes Ava Sam’s paternal aunt.

Drew and Sam also share a daughter, Scout Cain. If Drew marries Ava, Scout would become Ava’s stepdaughter as well as her great-niece.

Another viewer pointed to Drew’s more recent marriage, commenting, “Well he married his nephew’s ex, so he has a type-family leftovers.”

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Drew’s ex-wife Willow Cain was married to his nephew, Michael Corinthos, when Drew and Willow began an affair. Drew and Willow later married and divorced.

Between Drew’s past marriages and Ava’s connection to Sam, this wedding would add another twist to the Port Charles family tree. But first, the pair would have to make it down the aisle before the police catch up with them.

Do you think Drew and Ava will say “I do,” or will Detective Fitzpatrick interrupt their wedding?