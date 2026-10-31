‘General Hospital’ Star Cameron Mathison Puts His Rock-Hard Abs on Full Display

Beloved soap star Cameron Mathison celebrated a major milestone on “General Hospital” this year. As of 2026, he’s spent five years in Port Charles, delighting viewers all over the world.

The long-running soap received a plethora of nominations at the 2026 Daytime Emmys. Mathison happily attended with several of his co-stars, dressed to impress.

But ahead of the ceremony, the 57-year-old decided to give fans a peek at what’s beneath the tuxedo.

Cameron Mathison Gets Ready for the Emmy Awards

“General Hospital” star Cameron Mathison knows how to rock formalwear. But he’s also equally comfortable showing off his excellent physique.

“Ready for the Emmys🏆” the actor captioned his latest Instagram post. The 57-year-old smirks at the camera without his shirt, displaying his well-toned muscles. The scene cuts to him in his suit, looking impeccably dressed for the awards show.

“That you can fit your muscles into your suit is impressive 💪💪” one fan wrote.

“Beast mode!” another added.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko left a series of fire emojis.

‘General Hospital’ Won Big at the 2026 Daytime Emmys

Cameron Mathison and his co-stars certainly had plenty of reasons to celebrate at the Daytime Emmy Awards last night. “General Hospital” won the award for “Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.”

The long-running soap also won awards for “Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series,” “Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program,” and “Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series.”

The series received nominations for:

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series



Cameron Mathison Stars in Two Christmas Films This Year

While Cameron Mathison adores his job on “General Hospital,” he’s also turned to more family-friendly roles. This winter, he’s delighted about his upcoming holiday films through the Great American Family network.

“A Very Arctic Christmas” premiered on the Great American Family network today. It follows a father-daughter duo, Jim and Isla, who take a trip for Christmas each year. This year, Isla requests a visit to the Arctic. Though it wasn’t exactly what Jim had in mind, he will do anything to make his daughter’s dreams come true.

But that isn’t the only holiday film Mathison has in store. He and Candace Cameron Bure star in “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary,” arriving on the network on Friday, November 27. It’s the third installment in the “Home Sweet Christmas” franchise and fans couldn’t be more excited.

“Nothing says Christmas quite like @candacecbure and @cameronmathison sharing the screen. ❤️ We can’t wait for you to catch up with Sam and Sophie as they celebrate one year of marriage! ✨ Watch ‘Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ coming this year to Great American Christmas!” the network teased of the upcoming film on Instagram.

“A Very Arctic Christmas” is now available to watch on Great American Family, with “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary” arriving at the end of November.