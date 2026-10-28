First Look at Candace Cameron Bure & Cameron Mathison in ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

Prior to making the leap to Great American Family, Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison were two of the most beloved stars to ever grace the Hallmark Channel.

Now that they’re at GAF, the two are once again joining forces for a new Christmas movie that promises to warm the cockles of any viewer’s heart.

As excitement builds with fans, GAF has just unveiled a series of first-look photos from the upcoming production, “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary,” the third film in the pair’s “Home Sweet Christmas” film franchise.

European Flair

Great American Family

The new movie will take viewers all the way to Europe, with “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary” filmed on location in Budapest at Christmastime. There, GAF states, “the city’s magnificent architecture, glowing holiday markets, and old-world European charm create a breathtakingly romantic backdrop for Sophie (Mathison) and Sam’s (Cameron Bure) next chapter.”

Great American Family

Per the synopsis, “Sophie and Sam embark to celebrate their first anniversary in picturesque Salzburg, a sprawling Christmas postcard town adorned with decorations and lights, a place one can almost smell the scents of mulled wine and gingerbread. What begins as a romantic first-year getaway quickly transforms into a lavish royal mystery when a charismatic hotelier draws the couple into a world of festive surprises. As Sophie uncovers a hidden connection to a beloved Christmas song, she and Sam must navigate the host’s surprising twists and turns to safeguard their love — and to rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.”

Great American Family

The “Home Sweet Christmas” franchise has proven to be a real winner for GAF.

“The growing popularity of this franchise speaks to how deeply audiences have connected with Sophie and Sam and want to continue the journey with them,” says Bill Abbott president & CEO of Great American Media. “With every new chapter, their love story continues to grow and evolve, giving us the opportunity to explore marriage with even more humor, heart, and warmth.”

Great American Family

Great American Family

Great American Family

Fans can look for “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary” to premiere Tuesday, November 24 on Great American Pure Flix, before airing Friday, November 27 on Great American Family and GFAM+

More Movies for These Stars

Great American Family A Second Chance Christmas

Prior to the debut of “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary,” Cameron Bure has already been seen in a totally different holiday movie, “A Second Chance Christmas,” which debuted on October 8.

Great American Family Great American FamilyA Very Arctic Christmas

Meanwhile, on Thursday, October 29, Great American Pure Flix will debut another collaboration between Mathison and Cameron Bure, “A Very Arctic Christmas. “This time, however, they aren’t co-starring; Mathison stars opposite Hallmark veteran and “Lioness” action hero Jill Wagner, while Cameron Bure steps behind the camera as the movie’s producer.

In “A Very Arctic Christmas,” Mathison plays a single dad named Jim, who is continuing a holiday tradition with his spirited, science-minded 20-year-old daughter Isla (Maya Rose Skabar), in which they alternate who decides how to spend Christmas each year.

“Jim, a former major league baseball player turned broadcaster, never misses hosting his annual Christmas Eve show from Times Square — until Isla persuades him to take a once-in-a-lifetime Arctic cruise, promising they will return in time for his broadcast,” reads the synopsis.

“When a timing mix-up leaves them stranded in an arctic town after their ship departs without them, their carefully planned holiday quickly turns into an unforgettable adventure,” adds the synopsis. “With no planes, trains, or automobiles available, they must rely on wildlife conservationist Jane (Wagner) and her rugged tundra buggy to navigate the frozen wilderness. As they journey through the awe-inspiring Arctic — from the glow of the Aurora Borealis to the famed Polar Bear Capital of the World — Isla embraces the glory of nature, Jim wrestles with letting go of control, and Jane brings heart and charm to the path forward.”