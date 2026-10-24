Cameron Mathison Reveals Personal Inspiration Behind New Movie ‘A Very Arctic Christmas’

Great American Family star Cameron Mathison teased his new Christmas movie, “A Very Arctic Christmas.” While promoting the film, the soap star made a major revelation about the inspiration behind it.

Cameron Mathison’s New Christmas Movie Is Deeply Personal

Play

During an interview on Good Morning America, Mathison explained that the inspiration behind “A Very Arctic Christmas” came from his travels with his children, daughter Lelia, and son Lucas.

“My good friend Robin Dunne wrote it. He’s a great actor, director, and writer. He was inspired by seeing my travels with my kids, inspired by how our lives have changed through a lot of challenges and things that have happened in our lives. And how it was really important for me to continue to be a good dad and do fun things and create an amazing life for them,” he expressed.

The “General Hospital” star explained that some of the scenes in the script were so touching for him because it was like a tribute to his incredible children, their resilience, and also his relationship with them. Mathison shares that “A Very Arctic Christmas” has some super emotional moments, but for the most part, it’s very fun and upbeat.

“A Very Arctic Christmas” follows Jim, played by Mathison, who is a former major league baseball player and broadcaster, as he embarks on a holiday cruise with his 20-year-old science-minded daughter. However, when their cruise ship leaves without them after a mix-up, Jim and his daughter must endure a traveling adventure through the frozen wilderness.

The Christmas movie premieres on Great American Family Pure Fix on Thursday, October 29, and then on Great American Family and GMFA+ on Saturday, October 31. “A Very Arctic Christmas” also stars Jill Wagner and Maya Rose Skaba.

“A Very Arctic Christmas” isn’t Mathison’s only Christmas film for Great American Family this holiday season.

Mathison teams up with Candace Cameron Bure for the third installment in the Home Sweet Christmas franchise. “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary” follows Sophie and Sam as they celebrate their first anniversary in Salzburg, where they embark on a new mystery and are reminded of the true meaning of Christmas. “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary” premieres on Friday, November 27.

Cameron Mathison Gives Shout Out to His Kids

In an Instagram post promoting his whirlwind trip to New York City, Mathison reiterated the personal inspiration behind “A Very Arctic Christmas” and mentioned his amazing children.

“This one was inspired by my own relationship with my kids… how we travel together, the challenges we’ve worked through, and what it looks like to step into a new chapter of life together. It’s touching, it’s funny, and of course it’s got all the Christmas magic you could want 🎄,” he wrote after he revealed he got to spend time with Leila, who is finishing her senior year of college in the Big Apple.

Mathison spends a lot of time traveling to see and with his children. Leila and Lucas are often featured on social media, and it’s crystal clear that he’s one proud dad.

The actor shares Lucas and Leila with his ex-wife Vanessa Mathison. They divorced after 22 years of marriage, and Mathhison recently went public with his new girlfriend, Taelyr Robinson.