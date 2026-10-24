Kelly Monaco Reunites With ‘General Hospital’ Co-Star for First Major Appearance Since Exit

It’s been almost two years since Kelly Monaco ended her 20-year run on “General Hospital.” The beloved soap star exited “General Hospital” when her character, Sam McCall, was killed. Monaco has kept a low profile since then, but that’s about to change. The actress has been confirmed for a major fan appearance, marking her first big event following her exit from the hit ABC show.

Kelly Monaco Teams Up With ‘General Hospital’ Co-Star for Major Fan Event

Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, announced that Monaco and “Beyond the Gates” star Greg Vaughan (Kial) are doing a meet and greet on Sunday, December 13. Vaughan and Monaco worked together on “General Hospital” when he played Lucky Spencer from 2003 to 2009.

“Kelly Monaco Greg Vaughan Reunited Beyond Port Charles” was written across a photo of the two soap stars announcing the fan event. “Some Stories Never Fade They Just Take New Chapters” was also written on the poster for their appearance.

The caption on the Instagram share read “The fans asked and we always deliver!! See @kelly_m23 and @thegreg_vaughan at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club!! Tickets going fast! Order on our website.”

According to the website for Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club, the event begins at 10 am and ends at 1:30 pm, and will include a Q&A session, autographs, and a meet-and-greet. While Vaughan and Monaco have yet to speak out about the appearance, they were both tagged in the social media post.

Fans hit up the comments to react to the exiting “General Hospital” reunion event. “Holy shiiiiiiiiiit!!😲😲😲😲 Kelly & Greg fans STAND UP!!!!” said a fan. Another fan added, “The ones going are soooo lucky! They are the best together!”

“I love it!😍 Sam & Lucky were a VIBE! Happy to see you out there kelly❤️❤️❤️” wrote a different fan. One fan chimed in to say, “👏👏❤️ great news @kelly_m23 Hope this is the first of many fan events. You have been missed! 🤗”

Several fans wondered if the “beyond” in the writing on the photo was a hint that Monaco might be joining Vaughan on “Beyond the Gates.” Many were here for Monaco making a return to soaps.

Kelly Monaco Reacts to Hilarious ‘General Hospital’ Video

Although she has been quiet on social media since her exit, Monaco has recently begun to change that. The soap star has not only started posting more but has also been seen in the comments section of some of her former “General Hospital” co-stars.

Monaco chimed in on a post involving her on-screen ex-husband, Drew (Cameron Mathison), and her on-screen son, Danny (Asher Antonyzyn). “General Hospital” fans know that Drew hates Danny because of his father, Jason (Steve Burton), and has purposely kept Danny away from his sister, Scout (Kayden Brenna Tokarski). The latter is the daughter of Drew and Sam.

In the video, Mathison and Antonyzyn hilariously played on Drew’s hatred of Danny as Tokarski filmed them, then threw in her two cents at the end of the footage.

“Drew or Danny? Choose wisely. @generalhospitalabc,” Mathison said in the caption of the video, playing on the feud. Monaco popped up in the comments to side with her on-screen son, saying, “Danny!”