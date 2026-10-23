Where’s the Next Generation? ‘Y&R’ Fans Are Begging for More Teen Drama

“The Young and the Restless” has built decades of drama around Genoa City’s most powerful families. Now, some viewers are asking the show to give the younger members of those families a bigger piece of the action.

A recent return sparked an enthusiastic response from fans who were happy to see familiar faces back on their screens. However, the excitement also came with a request: Give these characters something more to do.

From family scenes to a substantial teen storyline, “The Young and the Restless” fans responding to one actor’s social media posts made it clear that they see potential in the next generation. And they’re ready for the show to explore it.

Paxton Mishkind Celebrates His Return to Genoa City

Paxton Mishkind took to social media to share his excitement about returning to “The Young and the Restless,” where he has portrayed Johnny Abbott since September 2022.

“Always excited to walk through these doors,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of himself standing outside the CBS daytime studio.

Mishkind also shared a photo with his onscreen family, including Jason Thompson, Amelia Heinle, and Sienna Mercuri, who portray Billy Abbott, Victoria Newman, and Katie Abbott.

“Greatest daytime family. So lucky to work with,” he wrote, tagging his fellow actors and the show.

Johnny and Katie were back in Genoa City for their father Billy’s wedding to Sally Spectra, giving viewers another opportunity to see the siblings with their family.

Fans were quick to welcome Mishkind back, with one writing, “We need more of Paxton and Johnny!!!”

Another commented, “It’s great seeing ‘Johnny’(and his growth spurt) back on Y&R!!”

Those warm welcomes soon turned into a conversation about why viewers would like these appearances to become something more substantial.

‘Y&R’ Fans Are Asking for a Real Teen Storyline

For some “Y&R” fans, seeing Johnny and Katie again highlighted how much they want a story centered on the show’s younger characters.

“New writers need to give you a story. its been so long since we had a great teen story. Was so great to see you,” one viewer wrote.

Another longtime fan called for a cast that represents different generations, writing, “We need a well-rounded cast of all ages,” while also asking to see characters such as Lucy and Faith.

The request wasn’t simply for more appearances. These viewers want the younger generation to have relationships, conflicts, and experiences that make them an ongoing part of life in Genoa City.

One commenter specifically asked to see more of Johnny and the actress who plays his sister, along with more scenes of Victoria spending time with her children.

The same fan also wanted the siblings interacting with Connor and other characters, adding, “Let’s see some storylines with you as a major part of them. It’s about time.”

That distinction gets to the heart of the response. A family wedding brings characters together for a special occasion, but fans are asking what happens after the celebration ends.

Johnny Abbott Already Has Strong Family Connections to Explore

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Johnny’s place in Genoa City gives the show plenty of family relationships to draw from.

He is Billy Abbott’s biological son with Chelsea Lawson, while Victoria Newman raised him as her own. Billy and Victoria later welcomed their daughter, Katie, before their marriage ultimately ended.

Those connections link Johnny to several established characters and create opportunities for stories involving his parents, his sister, and his biological half brother, Connor.

The fan asking for more scenes between Victoria and her children also pointed toward something that doesn’t necessarily require a major crisis: Let viewers spend time with this family.

Conversations at home, disagreements between siblings, and changing relationships with parents could give younger characters a presence beyond occasional visits. A larger storyline could then build on those connections, giving audiences a reason to stay invested in what comes next for them.

Mishkind’s posts celebrated his return and the people he works with. The responses showed that some viewers would happily welcome more of both.

For these fans, Johnny and Katie’s appearance was a reminder of the possibilities waiting within Genoa City’s younger generation. Now, they want “The Young and the Restless” to turn that potential into stories of their own.