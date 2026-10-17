What Detail Has ‘Y&R’ Fans Doing a Double Take in This Glamorous Photo?

The ladies of “The Young and the Restless” know how to dress for an occasion, but even a glamorous outing leaves a little room for comfort.

One soap star recently shared a playful behind-the-scenes photo with three of her castmates. While their elegant outfits earned plenty of compliments, a less formal detail quickly caught fans’ attention.

And that wasn’t the only fashion choice getting “The Young and the Restless” fans talking.

Melissa Claire Egan Shares a Glamorous Lunch Look

Melissa Claire Egan took to social media to share a photo alongside her “Y&R” co-stars Melissa Ordway, Christel Khalil, and Amelia Heinle.

The actresses were dressed for the on-screen wedding of Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra, making their lunch outing look anything but ordinary.

Egan, who portrays Chelsea Lawson, cheekily captioned the photo, “Just a casual walk to lunch.”

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Ordway, who has portrayed Abby Newman since 2013, quickly joined in the fun.

“Favorite gals to lunch with ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she commented.

Fans were equally happy to see the women together away from the drama of Genoa City.

“The Beautiful ladies of Y&R and 4 of my all time favorites too,” one viewer wrote.

“Best group of ladies,” another added.

Other comments included, “No shortage of beauty in this photo!” and “You all looked stunning.”

Fans Spot a Comfortable Finishing Touch

While the actresses’ outfits were ready for a wedding, their footwear suggested comfort was on the lunch menu.

Fans immediately noticed Egan’s slippers peeking out beneath her elegant dress. The unexpected combination gave viewers another reason to enjoy the photo.

“The slippers really pull it all together 😂,” one fan joked.

“I’m digging the slippers,” another wrote.

One viewer enthusiastically approved of the contrast between formalwear and casual footwear.

“Only you can pull off flip flops 🩴 in a gown babe.”

Egan wasn’t alone in taking a break from heels. All four actresses appeared to have opted for flat footwear for their outing.

“Even the actresses ditched the heels for lunch,” another fan observed.

The comfortable shoes added to the humor of Egan’s caption. Their outfits may have been anything but casual, but their feet were getting a well-earned break.

Victoria Newman’s Wedding Look Sparks Debate

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The footwear wasn’t the only detail viewers discussed. Some “Y&R” fans also had opinions about Heinle’s outfit.

Heinle, who has portrayed Victoria Newman since 2005, wore a pantsuit that stood apart from her co-stars’ dresses.

With Victoria attending the wedding of her former husband, Billy, the different look could be read as a fitting choice for the occasion. Still, some viewers wished the character had been given another option.

“Victoria looks like she’s ready to pull a bunny from a hat. 🪄🐇🎩 What were they thinking with that look?” one fan wrote.

Another made it clear that their criticism was directed at the outfit.

“Vicky’s beautiful in almost anything, but they could have done better for her.”

“They couldn’t give Victoria a dress too?” another viewer asked.

One fan balanced their fashion complaint with appreciation for the castmates’ playful moment.

“Victoria was done so dirty but at least you all have a blast 😍🔥.”

Whether fans were admiring the women, laughing about the slippers, or debating Victoria’s pantsuit, Egan’s casual lunch post gave them plenty to discuss.

Which detail caught your eye first: the glamorous outfits or the comfortable shoes?