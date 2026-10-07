Which ‘Y&R’ Duo Just Dubbed Themselves ‘Chabby’? Fans Want More of This Friendship

Soap fans have plenty of names for their favorite couples, but a memorable friendship can deserve a nickname, too. Sometimes, all it takes is a shared look and a little playful chemistry to remind soap fans how much they enjoy two characters together.

One “The Young and the Restless” duo recently gave fans exactly that opportunity. Their lighthearted moment inspired requests for more shared scenes, renewed attention to their characters’ friendship, and even a few suggestions about who should be shopping for an engagement ring.

So, who is behind “Chabby,” and why are viewers already asking for more? Read on to find out which “Y&R” co-stars had fun with their familiar expressions.

Two Melissas Serve Their ‘Signature’ Look

Melissa Ordway Gaston took to Instagram to share a photo with her “The Young and the Restless” co-star Melissa Claire Egan.

“Melissa x 2 😂👯‍♀️ Serving the signature Melissa look. 🤣👀 Chelsea + Abby = Chabby forever,” she joked.

Ordway also identified the occasion, writing, “Celebrating at Sally’s bachelorette party,” and tagging the soap’s official account.

Egan quickly joined in, responding, “Hahahaha there’s nothing better than ANNOYED ABBY LOOKS!!!”

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The exchange brought the actresses’ humor into the spotlight, with Ordway combining their characters’ names into a friendship nickname and Egan celebrating Abby’s expressive reactions.

For fans who enjoy watching them together, “Chabby” proved an appealing idea.

“Chabby? Oh, I totally dig this and want more now!!!” one viewer commented.

The post may have started with a joke about two actresses sharing a first name, but the responses quickly turned toward what viewers would like to see onscreen.

‘Y&R’ Fans Want More of Abby and Chelsea Together

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Ordway has portrayed Abby Newman since 2013, while Egan made her Genoa City debut as Chelsea Lawson in 2011.

With both actresses having spent more than a decade on “The Young and the Restless,” they share a long history on the soap. Their latest photo gave viewers another reason to ask for more opportunities to see them work together.

“I hope you guys can work together again. I hope the new writers can re-establish your on-screen friendship,” one commenter wrote.

Another paired appreciation for the actresses with a request for additional scenes.

“Love you two and hope for more scenes,” the fan shared before turning to Chelsea’s romantic future.

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Those reactions suggest that the appeal of “Chabby” extends beyond a catchy nickname. These viewers want the friendship itself to receive attention, giving Abby and Chelsea more chances to connect amid Genoa City’s complicated relationships.

‘Y&R’ Fans Have an Engagement Suggestion for Adam

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Chelsea is currently dating Adam Newman, Abby’s brother, giving the characters another connection beyond their friendship.

Several fans used that family link to suggest Abby should encourage Adam to take the next step.

“Just a couple of Newmans doing their thing! Abby needs to tell her brother to go get the 💍,” one viewer wrote.

The commenter asking for more shared scenes added, “Adam needs to put a ring on it and make Chelsea a full Newman.”

Those wishes offered a second direction for the conversation: more “Chabby” moments and a possible engagement for Chelsea and Adam.

For now, Ordway and Egan’s playful exchange has fans appreciating their chemistry. Would you like to see their friendship get more screen time, and should Abby give Adam a little encouragement along the way?