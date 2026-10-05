How Are Soap Fans Remembering Robert Kelker-Kelly? Heartfelt Tributes Honor His Daytime Legacy

For longtime soap fans, familiar actors become part of years of memories. Their performances are woven into favorite storylines, unforgettable characters, and afternoons spent watching alongside family. When the daytime community loses one of those performers, fans often remember both the work they admired and the personal encounters they treasured.

Daytime fans are now honoring Robert Kelker-Kelly, whose career took him through Salem, Bay City, and Port Charles. Their tributes reflect the range of his performances, from a romantic leading man to a formidable villain, along with memories of kindness away from the cameras.

Read on for a look at his daytime career and the heartfelt messages fans are sharing.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Share a Tribute

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to honor Robert Kelker-Kelly, who passed away on October 3, 2026, at age 62.

The duo shared an in-memoriam post recognizing the actor known to Port Charles viewers as Stavros Cassadine. Citing TMZ, they reported that he had passed away in Missouri.

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Fans responded with sadness and memories of watching him over the years.

“Noooo we are losing all our soap stars that we saw growing up,” one viewer wrote.

Another reflected on the breadth of his daytime work: “I remember him from all three shows. Very intense acting. This is just devastating to read.”

The responses showed how his performances connected with audiences across several soap communities.

A Daytime Career Spanning Three Familiar Worlds

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Kelker-Kelly built a substantial resume in daytime television, taking on distinct roles across “Another World,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “General Hospital.”

On “Another World,” he portrayed Sam Fowler and later returned in a different role as Dr. Shane Roberts. For some viewers, that series was where their appreciation for his work began.

“So sad, I loved him since Another World,” one fan shared.

He also stepped into the role of Bo Brady on “Days of Our Lives” during Peter Reckell’s absence in the 1990s, bringing his own interpretation to an established Salem character.

“Loved him as Bo,” another viewer wrote.

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In Port Charles, Kelker-Kelly portrayed Stavros Cassadine during an early-2000s run and returned for appearances in 2013 and 2014. His performance as the menacing Cassadine left a strong impression on fans.

“He was phenomenal as Stavros; that role should have won him a stack of Emmys,” one commenter wrote.

Another described the character as “a great combination of creepy and insane.”

Those recollections speak to the different sides of his onscreen work. Viewers remembered both his portrayal of a beloved leading man and the intensity he brought to a threatening presence in Port Charles.

Fans Remember Personal Encounters and Lasting Impressions

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Alongside appreciation for his performances, some commenters shared memories of meeting Kelker-Kelly.

“Heartbroken! Met him years and years ago! Brilliant actor! He was so down to earth!” one fan wrote.

Another recalled an experience from behind the scenes.

“In the late 90s I interned at Another World, he was always very nice to me . Sad to hear of his passing .”

These personal recollections added another dimension to the tribute. For those commenters, their memories included how he treated them as well as the characters he portrayed.

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Across the responses, fans returned to the lasting impression his work made. Some knew him best from “Another World,” others remembered his years as Bo, and “GH” viewers praised his commanding portrayal of Stavros.

Together, their messages honor a performer whose career became part of their own history with daytime television. Our condolences go to Kelker-Kelly’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who are remembering him.