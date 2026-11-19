Thursday brings more drama to daytime TV. “The Bold and the Beautiful” sees Bill not giving up on Katie. Over on “The Young and the Restless,” Victor puts Adam and Chelsea in a tough spot.

Meanwhile, “General Hospital” spoilers tease unexpected development at Port Charles. As for “Days of Our Lives,” Sarah and Xander heat up. Finally, “Beyond the Gates” spoilers reveal Andre gets help settling in the Dupree family.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Bill tries to repair his marriage to Katie with help from sons Wyatt and Liam. However, winning back her trust may prove difficult.

Katie, meanwhile, keeps her attention on Logan and its growing presence in the fashion world. With Hope, Deke, and Zende on board, her design team is starting to gain traction.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

“The Young and the Restless” brings family tensions and difficult choices to the forefront. Victor puts Adam and Chelsea in a tough position with an ultimatum tied to his latest business plans.

Meanwhile, Abby continues to experience dizziness and nausea despite changing her habits, raising concerns about her health. Nick also makes a risky decision that could lead to trouble.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

Thursday’s episode of “Beyond the Gates” sees Chelsea pushing Kat to make a move, Anita and Vernon help Andre settle into the Dupree family, and Dani is forced to confront her own behavior.

Meanwhile, Tomas throws himself into work, Bill takes on a secret favor for Jacob, and Naomi turns to Izaiah with an important plea.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

“General Hospital” brings tense moments to Port Charles on Thursday. Carly receives alarming news, prompting Jason to take action as questions arise about the shooting at the piers.

Meanwhile, Hudson points fingers at someone he believes is responsible for the attack. Kai has a proposition for Trina, while Portia is left stunned by an unexpected development.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Marlena and Dominic make progress, while Sarah and Xander enjoy a flirtatious moment as they work on their relationship.

Dominic also catches the attention of Gabi and Gwen, raising questions about a possible new romance. Meanwhile, Tate seeks Brady’s guidance, and Dante tries to convince others that his feelings for Sami are genuine.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Beyond the Gates” on CBS, “General Hospital” on ABC, and “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.