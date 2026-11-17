Catch up on all the latest daytime drama with Tuesday’s spoilers for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” ‘General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Beyond the Gates.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Electra grows concerned after coming across a social media post about Dylan and Will that includes some unusual comments. Dylan has been trying to start over in Los Angeles, but a shift at the Bikini Bar reminds her that she can’t outrun her past.

Meanwhile, Bill isn’t ready to give up on Katie after she kicked him out over his secret meetings with Brooke. He’s determined to win back her trust, but will Katie forgive him once again, or has Bill finally pushed her too far?

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

Over on “The Young and the Restless,” Victor steps in with his expertise when a new crisis erupts. Mariah is willing to go to great lengths for Sharon, even if it means bending the rules to help her mother.

Meanwhile, Victoria and Kyle have a serious talk about their relationship. Victoria wants to call it quits once again, but will Kyle agree? Elsewhere, the rivalry between Claire and Audra reaches a boiling point, and things could get ugly.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

Tuesday’s episode of “Beyond the Gates” sees Nicole and Joey discover they have something in common, possibly their shared concern for Vanessa as she lets her guard down.

Bill is ready to turn the page after clearing out his old life, but what does he have planned next? Meanwhile, an unexpected visitor gives Smitty and Martin new hope as they work to clear Smitty’s name.

Naomi tries to reassure someone, but will her words help? Elsewhere, a secret revelation sparks a clash between Chelsea and Madison. Could it put their wedding plans in jeopardy?

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

Over on “Days of Our Lives,” Stephanie is fed up with Joy’s manipulation of Alex and takes out her frustration by sparring with Tate at the gym. Meanwhile, Joy makes a move on Alex, but will he give in?

Holly continues working with Mason on the help line and may stumble upon another clue that Sophia is still alive. Elsewhere, Dante’s connection to the alleged DiMera heir lands him in trouble, despite his own doubts about Dominic.

Roman and Sydney confront him at the Brady Pub, hoping to get some answers. Meanwhile, EJ has been working hard to cover his tracks, but will he manage to get himself out of trouble when things take a turn?

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

Tuesday’s “General Hospital” shows Nina receiving a tempting offer. Sonny is furious about something, but is Josslyn to blame, or has one of his other enemies made a move?

Meanwhile, Jude has some questions for Carly, likely about Josslyn. Joe confronts Lucas, possibly over his Aunt Ava’s suspicious quickie marriage to Drew. With Jude threatening to take Phoebe away, Chase turns to Willow for help.