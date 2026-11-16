‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: How Far Will Gio Go for Brook Lynn? Giovanni Mazza Has an Answer

Brook Lynn Quartermaine is determined to protect her family, but her next move in Port Charles could put the people she loves in a difficult position. As she faces the possibility of losing her adoptive daughter, Phoebe Chase, fans are wondering just how far her son might go to help.

Gio Palmieri has his own complicated feelings about the situation. Having grown up unaware of his biological parents’ identities, he understands what it’s like to learn the truth about his family later in life.

But after a conversation about the man making a claim to Phoebe, viewers are beginning to think Gio could come around to Brook Lynn’s way of thinking. Even the actor who plays him weighed in on the possibility.

Giovanni Mazza Has a Message for His Onscreen Mom

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages for an after-show discussion.

The duo wrote, “BREAKING BAD…FOR GOOD: Will Gio Get His Hands Dirty To Help Out His Mom?”

Giovanni Mazza, who portrays Gio Palmieri, quickly jumped into the comments with a playful response.

“I’d do anything for my mama,” the actor wrote.

While Mazza’s comment isn’t confirmation of what Gio will do on screen, it gave fans something to think about as Brook Lynn faces an uncertain future with Phoebe.

Jude Jacks has claimed to be Phoebe’s biological father, creating a frightening situation for Brook Lynn and Harrison Chase, her adoptive parents. Brook Lynn is determined to keep Phoebe away from Jude, even if he is declared her biological father.

That determination has led viewers to wonder whether Gio might become involved and whether helping his mother could mean crossing a line.

Gio Has Reservations About Brook Lynn’s Plan

Play

Gio’s connection to the situation is especially complicated because of his own experience. He was adopted and did not learn until adulthood that Brook Lynn Quartermaine was his biological mother.

Because he knows what it’s like to grow up without the truth about his parentage, Gio has reservations about Brook Lynn’s determination to keep Phoebe away from Jude.

For Brook Lynn, however, the thought of Jude making a claim to Phoebe has left her focused on protecting the little girl she and Chase have welcomed into their family.

Gio recently spoke with Josslyn Jacks about her dangerous cousin, Jude. After that conversation, some fans began to wonder whether Gio might start seeing eye to eye with his birth mother.

One viewer thought Gio would be ready to help once he understood what was at stake for Brook Lynn.

“Yes, I believe Gio will do anything for his mother, Brooklyn, especially now that Gio knows that Brooklyn could lose PHOEBE, but we shall see how this will play out,” the fan wrote.

Whether Gio agrees with every part of Brook Lynn’s approach remains to be seen. But his relationship with her and his own family history could make his next decision especially difficult.

Play

Some viewers think Gio has more than enough family history to prepare him for a little trouble.

“Of course he will. He is a Quartermaine after all,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan believed Gio would help Brook Lynn and suggested that he might have a tougher side viewers haven’t fully seen.

“He would for BLQ …Gio got a lil thug in him,” the viewer commented.

Others pointed to Gio’s connection to another prominent Port Charles family member. Through his biological father, Dante Falconeri, Gio is the grandson of Sonny Corinthos.

“He is related to Sonny!” one fan wrote.

Another took that idea even further, suggesting Gio could someday follow in his grandfather’s footsteps.

“It’s more than a little. I can see Gio taking over for Sonny. Gio has that air about him,” the commenter predicted.

For now, those ideas remain fan theories. Viewers will have to wait to see whether Gio decides to help Brook Lynn, what that help might involve, and how Jude’s claim to Phoebe plays out.

Do you think Gio will get his hands dirty for Brook Lynn? And could you ever see him following in Sonny’s footsteps?