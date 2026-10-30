Which Daytime Emmy Nominee Has ‘General Hospital’ Fans Rallying Behind Her?

Predicting an awards show winner and choosing who deserves the trophy aren’t always the same exercise. Soap fans can admire several performances while still having one clear favorite when it comes to Emmy night.

With the Daytime Emmy Awards approaching, viewers are weighing those two questions. Some are firmly backing a familiar Port Charles face, while others are making room for performers from competing soaps.

The responses include enthusiastic endorsements, praise for the past year’s work, and a few split decisions. One actress, however, is receiving plenty of encouragement from “General Hospital” fans hoping to see her bring home the gold.

Amanda Setton Gets Support From “GH” Fans

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to “General Hospital” viewers as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, invited fans to share their predictions on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

The duo asked who “WILL Win” and who “SHOULD Win,” opening the door for viewers to distinguish their expectations from their personal preferences.

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton on “Days of Our Lives”

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland on “The Young and the Restless”

Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott on “The Young and the Restless”

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas on “Beyond the Gates”

Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine on “General Hospital”

Among the actresses in the discussion was Amanda Setton, who portrays Brook Lynn Quartermaine on “General Hospital.”

Several followers wasted little time putting their support behind her.

“Let’s go Amanda,” one fan wrote.

Another offered a reason for their choice, praising the actress’s work over the eligibility period.

“Amanda – amazing performances this past year,” the follower commented.

Those responses gave Setton a vocal cheering section beneath the post. For viewers invested in Brook Lynn, the discussion offered an opportunity to recognize the actress behind the character and express their hopes for awards night.

Still, the comments weren’t exclusively focused on Port Charles. Some fans had more than one performer in mind.

Fans Also Praise Beth Maitland and Trisha Mann-Grant

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The lineup supplied for the discussion includes performers from four daytime dramas.

Alongside Setton are Linsey Godfrey, who portrays Sarah Horton on “Days of Our Lives,” and Camryn Grimes, who plays Mariah Copeland on “The Young and the Restless.”

Grimes’ co-star Beth Maitland, known for portraying Traci Abbott, is also included, along with Trisha Mann-Grant, who plays Leslie Thomas on “Beyond the Gates.”

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For some followers, narrowing their preference down to a single actress proved difficult.

“Amanda Setton or Beth Maitland,” one viewer wrote.

Another selected Mann-Grant, while a separate commenter split their support between the “General Hospital” and “Beyond the Gates” performers.

“Amanda or Trisha, both phenomenal,” the fan shared.

Those answers reflected the range of support in the conversation. Setton received several enthusiastic mentions, but viewers also recognized work from outside their favorite soap.

One follower kept their encouragement broad, writing, “Best wishes Ladies.”

Who Will Win, and Who Should Win?

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The question Burton and Anderson posed leaves room for two very different answers.

A viewer might expect one actress to receive the award while personally rooting for another. Others may feel confident that their favorite performance will also be the one recognized when the winner is announced.

The comments supplied don’t establish a definitive consensus, and fan enthusiasm isn’t a prediction of the voting results. They do, however, show that Setton has supporters eager to celebrate her work.

Maitland and Mann-Grant also earned endorsements, giving the discussion a competitive spirit without limiting the praise to a single show.

Whether fans are choosing based on a memorable scene, a character’s emotional journey, or an actress’s work throughout the year, the debate gives them another reason to look forward to the ceremony.

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see whose name is called. The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026, and fans can watch the ceremony livestream on YouTube.

Who are you rooting for, and is your choice the same actress you expect to win?