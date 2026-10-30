Soaps Spoilers for Friday, October 30, 2026

Friday brings more drama for daytime soap fans. Here’s what to expect on Friday’s episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

Friday’s “GH” sees Jason with questions for Josslyn, while Dante and Elizabeth’s cupcake-making plans take an unexpected turn, leaving them both rattled.

Danny makes a confession that could reveal more than he intended. Trina and Emma are on edge when another troubling incident raises fears that Trina’s mysterious admirer may be back. Elsewhere, Lulu receives bad news that could complicate her ongoing legal battle with Willow.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

On “BTG,” Bill is growing suspicious and wants answers from Hayley. Leslie isn’t as supportive of Ted and Shanice’s engagement as she lets on, prompting her to dig into the couple’s private lives.

Meanwhile, Joey takes care of some business, while Vanessa confronts Randy about his possible involvement in the plot against Bill.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

On “DAYS,” Sarah and Xander share an emotional reunion as he continues recovering from his brush with death. Elsewhere, Julie ends things with Foster, leaving him facing an unexpected breakup.

Kristen takes care of unfinished business in Salem, while Thomas begins seeing Cat differently as he joins Chad for a Halloween celebration in Horton Square. Chad also stands his ground against EJ.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

Friday’s “Y&R” teases Nick turning to Adam with some concerns. Meanwhile, Nate and Stephanie take their romance public, setting the stage for reactions from those closest to them.

Elsewhere, Sharon and Phyllis join forces to exchange information, hoping to piece together clues about Matt Clark’s whereabouts.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

On “B&B,” Katie’s recent victory takes an unexpected turn, pushing her into retaliation mode and making peace with Brooke seem increasingly unlikely. Meanwhile, Will moves his relationship with Dylan forward after her decision not to pursue a position at Logan.

Watch “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Beyond the Gates” weekdays on CBS, “General Hospital” on ABC, and “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.