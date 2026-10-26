‘General Hospital’ Cast Shake-Ups: Stars Who Have Exited in 2026

“General Hospital” has seen several cast changes in 2026, with multiple stars exiting the ABC soap opera. Here’s a look at the actors who have left the show so far this year.

Ryan Paevey (Cassius Faison)

ABC Ryan Paevey

Paevey returned to General Hospital in September 2025, seven years after his character, Nathan West, was killed off. His comeback revealed that he was actually playing Nathan’s twin brother, Cassius Faison.

After surviving a shootout that killed Ross Cullum, Cassius was injured but later offered a job by WSB director Z (John Oliver). Paevey exited the soap in July, though his character could return in the future.

Chris McKenna (Jack Brennan)

ABC Chris McKenna

McKenna’s final episode as Jack Brennan aired in early September, when his character was found floating face down in the Metro Court pool. It remains unclear whether Jack drowned accidentally or was killed.

In an interview with TVInsider, the actor admitted that he wishes his character was given “big, heroic” ending.

“I would have loved to have had a big, heroic martyrdom or a big grand speech,” he said. “Unfortunately, I just played my dead body floating in a pool for two days.” And at the end of it all, “everyone came out and applauded.”

He added, “I’ll always look back on this with pride and with joy. I’m going to mourn Jack with everybody else, and this may be the end for Brennan, but Chris is doing fine and you’ll see him very soon.”

Nathan Dean (Ethan Lovett)

After a six-year absence, Dean briefly returned to “General Hospital” before exiting again in August. His character, Ethan, left Port Charles under mysterious circumstances, leaving the possibility of a future return open.

In an interview with TV Insider, Dean revealed that he was initially asked to stay on the show for three years, but had to cut it short due to personal reasons.

Kate Mansi (Kristina Corinthos-Davis)

ABC Kate Mansi

After three years as Kristina Corinthos-Davis, Kate Mansi announced in May that she was leaving General Hospital.

“I’ve made the very difficult decision to leave General Hospital,” Kate shared with Soap Steph. “I have a few new projects that require my full attention and with my husband [Matt McInnis] currently producing a series filming primarily abroad, I needed the flexibility to travel while continuing to develop and work in Los Angeles.”

Kristina was written off the show after she was accepted into medical school.

Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones)

ABC Kirsten Storms and Bradford Anderson

Storms announced in July that she was taking an indefinite hiatus from “General Hospital.” The decision came after she moved to Tennessee with her daughter amid a legal dispute with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash.

The show wrote Maxie Jones out of the storyline by having her move to Australia with Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and their children.

Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli)

Anderson exited the soap around the same time as Storms, with their characters leaving Port Charles together after Spinelli received a job offer.

Gary James Fuller (James West) & Lily Fisher (Georgie Spinelli)

Fuller and Fisher also left the show in July when their characters relocated to Australia with the family.

Marc Forget (Pascal Leveque)

ABC Marc Forget

Forget first joined the long-running soap in July 2025 Jenz Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) butler, Pascal Leveque.

After holding Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) captive and torturing Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Pascal was stopped by Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), who framed him for the murder of his boss’s son.

Pascal left Port Charles in June, but his exit left room for a possible return.

Jon Lindstrom (Dr. Kevin Collins)

ABC Jon Lindstrom

Lindstrom left “General Hospital” in December 2025 but returned briefly as Dr. Kevin Collins in January. His return was short-lived, however, as he is now part of the cast of CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates.

Adrian Anchondo (Marco Rios)

ABC Adrian Anchondo

Anchondo exited the show in March when his character, Marco Rios, was killed off. Marco died after being stabbed by Ross Cullum (Andrew Hawkes).

Andrew Hawkes (Ross Cullum)

Cullum’s time on “General Hospital” also came to an end after he was shot and killed by Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy).The character’s final episode aired in July, just months after Marco’s death.