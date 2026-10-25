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‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for October 26-30, 2026

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“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of October 26 to 30 tease a desperate fight to save Xander, a possible breakthrough for Holly, and growing trouble for EJ. Meanwhile, Steve warns Cat about EJ, while Kristen gets into the Halloween spirit with a disguise of her own.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, October 26:

  • Sarah fights to save Xander’s life.
  • Brady receives heartbreaking news.
  • Javi and Leo connect over a deeply moving moment.
  • Shawn questions EJ.
  • Sydney reaches out to Marlena for guidance.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

  • Gabi offers Philip comfort during a tough time.
  • Maggie forgives Xander.
  • An unexpected person contacts Holly and Mason via the helpline.
  • Marlena hesitates to reach out to Dominic.
  • Kristen makes a candid admission to Lani.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

  • Johnny confronts both his father and what lies ahead for him.
  • Steve warns Cat.
  • Alex delivers startling news to Stephanie.
  • Joy and Tate plan a get-together.
  • Gwen reflects on her love life.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

  • Chanel and Johnny get fantastic news.
  • Lani celebrates her return to the police force.
  • Sarah and Brady share a candid, heartfelt discussion.
  • Jada interrogates Xander.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

  • Xander and Sarah experience a deeply moving reunion.
  • Julie ends her relationship with Foster.
  • Kristen addresses unresolved matters.
  • Thomas has second thoughts about Cat; celebrates Halloween with his father.
  • Chad refuses to be intimidated by EJ.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, October 19: Steve surprises Cat with his understanding; O’Halloran informs EJ that Johnny fired him; Kayla is glad to be rid of EJ; Kristen and Rachel share an emotional reunion; Brady puts his foot down.

Tuesday, October 20: Roman and Marlena finally meet Dante; Bonnie offers Joy some advice; Stephanie shares her suspicions with Alex again; Sophia reunites with her mother, Amy; Mason receives some good news.

Wednesday, October 21: EJ warns Dante against hurting Sami; Brady gives Kristen a glimmer of hope; Joy narrowly avoids getting caught by Alex; Philip makes Stephanie an offer.

Thursday, October 22: Javi confesses his true feelings to Leo; Theo extends an invitation to EJ; Johnny and Chanel prepare for her lumpectomy; Steve’s investigation is going to take a shocking turn.

Friday, October 23: Johnny makes an emergency call to 911; Kayla puts Joy to the test; Stephanie and Alex receive troubling news; Poor Sarah and Xander; They find themselves in danger.

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