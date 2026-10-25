‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for October 26-30, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of October 26 to 30 tease a desperate fight to save Xander, a possible breakthrough for Holly, and growing trouble for EJ. Meanwhile, Steve warns Cat about EJ, while Kristen gets into the Halloween spirit with a disguise of her own.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, October 26:
- Sarah fights to save Xander’s life.
- Brady receives heartbreaking news.
- Javi and Leo connect over a deeply moving moment.
- Shawn questions EJ.
- Sydney reaches out to Marlena for guidance.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:
- Gabi offers Philip comfort during a tough time.
- Maggie forgives Xander.
- An unexpected person contacts Holly and Mason via the helpline.
- Marlena hesitates to reach out to Dominic.
- Kristen makes a candid admission to Lani.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:
- Johnny confronts both his father and what lies ahead for him.
- Steve warns Cat.
- Alex delivers startling news to Stephanie.
- Joy and Tate plan a get-together.
- Gwen reflects on her love life.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:
- Chanel and Johnny get fantastic news.
- Lani celebrates her return to the police force.
- Sarah and Brady share a candid, heartfelt discussion.
- Jada interrogates Xander.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:
- Xander and Sarah experience a deeply moving reunion.
- Julie ends her relationship with Foster.
- Kristen addresses unresolved matters.
- Thomas has second thoughts about Cat; celebrates Halloween with his father.
- Chad refuses to be intimidated by EJ.
In Case You Missed It:
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”
Monday, October 19: Steve surprises Cat with his understanding; O’Halloran informs EJ that Johnny fired him; Kayla is glad to be rid of EJ; Kristen and Rachel share an emotional reunion; Brady puts his foot down.
Tuesday, October 20: Roman and Marlena finally meet Dante; Bonnie offers Joy some advice; Stephanie shares her suspicions with Alex again; Sophia reunites with her mother, Amy; Mason receives some good news.
Wednesday, October 21: EJ warns Dante against hurting Sami; Brady gives Kristen a glimmer of hope; Joy narrowly avoids getting caught by Alex; Philip makes Stephanie an offer.
Thursday, October 22: Javi confesses his true feelings to Leo; Theo extends an invitation to EJ; Johnny and Chanel prepare for her lumpectomy; Steve’s investigation is going to take a shocking turn.
Friday, October 23: Johnny makes an emergency call to 911; Kayla puts Joy to the test; Stephanie and Alex receive troubling news; Poor Sarah and Xander; They find themselves in danger.
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‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for October 26-30, 2026