Is Age Just a Number? This ‘GH’ Pairing Has Fans Doing the Math

“General Hospital” knows how to get viewers talking about a possible romance, and one potential pairing has fans doing more than looking for sparks. They’re also doing the age math.

A recent social media question sparked a debate over whether two characters should explore their growing connection or keep things strictly friendly. Some viewers see romantic potential, while others would prefer the soap leave this relationship exactly where it is.

And for several “General Hospital” fans, one family connection makes the idea especially difficult to get behind.

Are Jordan and Michael Getting Too Close?

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to “General Hospital” fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, recently posed a question on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

The duo wrote, “LOVE IN THE AIR? Jordan And Michael Sure Do Seem To Be Getting AWFULLY Close, Don’t They…?”

The suggestion of a possible romance between Jordan Ashford and Michael Corinthos quickly drew responses, including several from viewers who questioned their age difference.

“No, don’t put them together. She could be his mother. He is about T.J.’s age. Keep them close friends,” one fan wrote.

Another made the same comparison, commenting, “This is just wrong. Jordan has a son, TJ, who is Michael’s age.”

For those viewers, the sticking point isn’t simply that Jordan is older. It’s that they associate Michael with the generation that includes her son, making a romantic connection between them a harder sell.

However, other fans weren’t bothered by the possibility of an age gap.

“I sense the chemistry. Age doesn’t matter,” one commenter wrote before sharing that their stepsister is engaged to someone 26 years older.

Another offered a much shorter endorsement: “I like it. Get it, Michael!”

Those reactions show that the possibility has at least some supporters, even as other viewers question whether friendship would be the better direction.

Some ‘GH’ Fans Want Friendship Without the Romance

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Beyond the age discussion, several “General Hospital” fans felt Jordan and Michael simply don’t work as a romantic pairing.

“No, just good friends please! Men and women CAN actually just be good friends!” one viewer wrote.

Another described them as friends and colleagues with a shared experience, arguing that their connection shouldn’t become anything more.

“I hope Not,” another fan commented, adding that they hoped it was “just a good friendship.”

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Chemistry was another recurring concern. One “GH” fan called the connection forced, while others firmly rejected the idea of putting the characters together.

“There is NO CHEMISTRY. It’s so forced,” one commenter wrote.

For these fans, growing closer doesn’t have to mean falling in love. They would be happy to see Jordan and Michael support each other without the relationship developing into another Port Charles romance.

One viewer also broadened the criticism, accusing the show of forcing couples while expressing frustration with the ongoing Willow and Drew storyline.

The responses suggest that winning over these commenters would take more than a few close moments. They want a connection they can believe in, and several already feel friendship suits Jordan and Michael better.

Viewers Have Other Romantic Plans for Michael

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Some fans responding to the post weren’t content to reject a Jordan and Michael pairing. They had alternatives ready.

One commenter predicted that a romance would ultimately lead back to Curtis and Jordan reuniting, then urged the show to bring Jacinda back for Michael.

That suggestion prompted a different request from viewers who would rather see another familiar face return.

“Don’t bring back Jacinda. Bring back Sasha and baby Daisy!” one fan wrote.

Another called for Sasha to be recast so that she and Daisy could come home.

Those comments reflect fans’ preferred directions rather than confirmation of any upcoming return. Still, they show that viewers have very different ideas about what Michael’s romantic future should look like.

Some are open to seeing whether he and Jordan could develop something meaningful. Others want a previous connection revisited, while another group would simply like this particular friendship to stay platonic.

For now, the question has given fans plenty to debate. Whether they’re spotting sparks or comparing family trees, these viewers are watching Jordan and Michael’s closeness with very different expectations.