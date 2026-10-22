You Know These Five A-Listers, But Do You Remember Their Soap Opera Roles?

Before they were hunting monsters, solving crimes, or headlining blockbuster movies, these familiar faces were navigating the dramatic world of soap operas.

Daytime viewers have watched countless rising stars tackle secret identities, complicated romances, and explosive family revelations. Some actors stayed for years, while others made a shorter but memorable impression before moving into prime time and film.

For longtime soap fans, seeing those performers become household names can feel like watching an old favorite succeed. For newer viewers, their daytime connections might come as a surprise.

From Salem to Pine Valley and Genoa City, here are five Hollywood stars whose resumes include some unforgettable soap roles.

1. Jensen Ackles Played Eric Brady on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Before soap fans knew Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, “Days of Our Lives” fans knew him as Eric Brady.

Ackles portrayed Eric from 1997 to 2000, bringing the young adult version of the character to Salem. As Sami Brady’s twin brother and a member of the central Brady family, Eric had plenty of connections to the soap’s biggest stories. His romantic history included Nicole Walker, a relationship that remained important to the character long after Ackles departed.

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Ackles later became widely recognized for playing monster hunter Dean Winchester on “Supernatural.” After that series, his television work included “The Boys,” “Big Sky,” and involvement in the “Supernatural” prequel, “The Winchesters,” and now “Tracker” with another former soap star. His career took him far beyond Salem, but soap viewers got an early look at the actor who would become a genre television favorite.

2. Justin Hartley Starred on ‘Passions’ and ‘The Young and the Restless’

Justin Hartley has two major daytime roles on his resume.

He played Nicholas Foxworth “Fox” Crane on “Passions” from 2002 to 2006. The role introduced viewers to Hartley as a member of the wealthy Crane family, placing him in the middle of Harmony’s romantic complications and family drama.

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After moving into prime time with shows including “Smallville,” Hartley returned to daytime as Adam Newman on “The Young and the Restless” from 2014 to 2016. He subsequently reached an even larger audience as Kevin Pearson on “This Is Us.”

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Hartley also went on to headline “Tracker” as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker who travels the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. From wealthy soap families to emotional family drama and missing-person investigations, his career has covered considerable ground.

3. Michael B. Jordan Portrayed Reggie Montgomery on ‘All My Children’

Before “Creed” and “Black Panther,” Michael B. Jordan spent several years in Pine Valley.

Jordan played Reggie Montgomery on “All My Children” from 2003 to 2006, taking over a role briefly portrayed by his future “Black Panther” co-star, Chadwick Boseman. Reggie became part of the Montgomery family through his adoption by Jackson Montgomery.

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Following his daytime run, Jordan played quarterback Vince Howard on “Friday Night Lights.” His film career then included portraying Oscar Grant in “Fruitvale Station,” Adonis Creed in the “Creed” franchise, and Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther.” Those characters brought him to audiences who might never have realized he once appeared alongside the familiar faces of “All My Children.”

4. Sarah Michelle Gellar Was Kendall Hart on ‘All My Children’

Before she battled vampires, Sarah Michelle Gellar brought family conflict to Pine Valley.

Gellar portrayed Kendall Hart on “All My Children” from 1993 to 1995. As the daughter of Susan Lucci’s Erica Kane, Kendall gave the young actress a substantial role opposite one of daytime’s most recognizable stars. Gellar later described the soap as a training ground for the rest of her career.

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Her performance earned her a Daytime Emmy in 1995. She subsequently became a television icon through her starring role in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” while her film work included “Cruel Intentions” and “Scooby-Doo.”

For viewers who primarily associate Gellar with Buffy Summers, her time as Kendall offers a reminder that she was delivering memorable performances before arriving in Sunnydale.

5. Shemar Moore Brought Malcolm Winters to ‘The Young and the Restless’

Before his crime drama roles, Shemar Moore made his mark in Genoa City.

Moore originated Malcolm Winters on “The Young and the Restless” in 1994. His principal runs lasted from 1994 to 2002 and again from 2004 to 2005, with additional guest appearances following his departure. Malcolm’s complicated relationships and place within the Winters family helped make Moore a daytime favorite.

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Moore went on to play FBI agent Derek Morgan on “Criminal Minds,” followed by Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on “S.W.A.T.” Both became major chapters in his prime-time career, introducing him to viewers who may not have watched his earlier soap work.

These five careers show how often soap operas connect to the movies and prime-time shows audiences love. Their later roles may be more familiar to some viewers, but their daytime characters remain part of soap history.

Whether you remember watching them during their original runs or discovered those credits years later, there is something fun about revisiting a star before their next big chapter.

Which of these actors do you remember watching on soaps?