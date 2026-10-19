Why Isn’t Jill Abbott on ‘Young & the Restless’?

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally ( ) just had the wedding of the year on “The Young and the Restless.” However, one pivotal character was missing from the event on the hit CBS soap. Jill (Jess Walton) was nowhere to be found at her son’s wedding. There was a good reason for her being MIA at the wedding and also on the show for far too long.

Why Isn’t Jill at Sally and Billy’s Wedding on ‘Young & the Restless’?

Jill and Billy have a very turbulent relationship, to say the least. They have sparred more often than not over the past few years, especially when it comes to Cane (Billy Flynn).

Ahead of his wedding, Billy struggled with whether or not even to invite his mother. In the end, with Sally’s urging, Billy extended an invitation to Jill. Unfortunately, Jill has been dealing with a health issue that kept her away from the wedding.

Thompson previewed the highly anticipated wedding and teased that a major Jill twist happens. “The Young and the Restless” fans learned on a recent episode that Jill had a cardiac event off-screen.

Cane and Billy got the news during the wedding reception after Billy and Sally were pronounced husband and wife. Jill’s brother, Snapper, called the two men to fill them in on Jill’s condition, and it doesn’t look good.

A preview video for the CBS soap hinted at this moment, and fans wasted no time speaking out on Jill’s health crisis. “I’ve always loved Jill from way many years back. I’m not ready to let her go,” wrote a fan. One fan added, “Please don’t nothing happen to Jill 😳✨❤️😭🙏🏿🙏🏿.”

Is Jill Going to Die on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

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The health twist comes months after Jill was recast temporarily. “Days of our Lives” star Lauren Koslow stepped into the role last summer. Jill returned to Genoa City for a handful of episodes.

At the time, “The Young and the Restless” head writer Josh Griffith insisted the casting change was not permanent and reassured fans that Walton and Jill were not going anywhere. The reason for the change was that Walton had a scheduling conflict. The actress lives full-time in Oregon and travels to Los Angeles when it works for her to appear as Jill.

“Jess Walton is an enduring cornerstone of Y&R. We look forward to welcoming her back to Genoa City as her schedule permits and celebrating her extraordinary 40th anniversary as the iconic Jill Abbott,” said “The Young and the Restless” executive producer Sally McDonald and Griffith in a joint statement when Koslow took over the role briefly.

While Griffith is no longer part of “The Young and the Restless,” McDonald is, and based on the above statement, Jill doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Four decades of playing Jill is a major milestone for Walton, who is beloved in the soap world. Killing off Jill months before that would leave fans outraged.

Walton has played Jill on the hit CBS soap since 1987, when she took over the role from Brenda Dickson. The actress spent decades front and center on “The Young and the Restless.”

In 2011, Walton dropped to recurring status with the show and entered semi-retirement. Since then, she has appeared in major storylines and returned for milestone moments, like “The Young and the Restless” 50th anniversary.