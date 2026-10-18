Which ‘GH’ Wedding Still Has Fans Talking About True Love?

Some soap weddings stay with viewers long after the vows are exchanged. From the outfits to the music, even the smallest details can bring back memories of watching a favorite couple finally make it down the aisle.

A recent “General Hospital” throwback had fans reminiscing about one such ceremony. Nearly four decades later, viewers are still celebrating the romance, remembering their childhood excitement, and wishing the couple could have another chance.

A Look Back at Anna and Duke’s Wedding

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to revisit Anna Devane and Duke Lavery’s 1987 wedding.

Played by Finola Hughes and Ian Buchanan, the couple shared a ceremony filled with Scottish touches. Their post highlighted everything from Duke’s traditional kilt to a meaningful accessory carried by Anna.

“On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 1987: Anna and Duke wed,” the duo wrote.

The post also recalled that Anna’s ex-husband, Robert Scorpio, gave her away. A Scottish officiant presided over the ceremony, while a bagpiper played the wedding march.

One particularly personal detail connected the fictional celebration to Buchanan’s own family history. According to the post, the Lavery family brooch Anna carried actually belonged to the actor’s ancestors.

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Those touches gave fans plenty to remember, but the relationship at the center of the ceremony remained the biggest attraction.

“I loved them together. I believe that was her true love,” one viewer wrote.

Another fan pointed to the chemistry and contrasting worlds that made the pairing so compelling.

“THE most romantic couple of any season was Anna and Duke- so sensual with their tango and storyline of the gangster and the WSB Agent!”

Fans Remember Racing Home to Watch

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For many “General Hospital” fans, the throwback brought back memories of their own lives as much as the characters’ romance.

“Core memory of my childhood!” one fan commented.

Another recalled just how young they were when they first watched the ceremony.

“I was 10 years old and I totally remember watching this.”

One viewer summed up the anticipation of catching the soap before streaming made episodes available on demand.

“Rushed home from school to watch this.”

Other fans remembered the wedding as a highlight of their years watching “General Hospital.”

“One of my most favorite memories from GH and I’ve been watching since the beginning,” a viewer wrote.

Another included Anna’s daughter, Robin, in their fond recollection.

“What a great memory. Loved them together! And little Robin.”

“Loved this wedding! Gorgeous together,” another fan added.

The responses showed how closely a fictional milestone can become tied to the routines and memories of the people watching at home.

Some Viewers Still Want Duke Back

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Alongside the happy memories came sadness about how Anna and Duke’s story ultimately unfolded.

“So sad when Duke died. Loved them together,” one “General Hospital” fan wrote.

For some viewers, the wedding throwback was also an opportunity to ask for a reunion, even if that would require another dramatic twist.

“Would love Duke to be resurrected & brought back for Anna,” one commenter shared.

Another made a direct appeal to the people behind the soap.

“Writers bring them back together. They were the best.”

Those comments reflect fans’ hopes rather than an announced return, but they show how much affection remains for the pairing.

Nearly four decades after their wedding, Anna and Duke still have viewers remembering the romance and imagining what might have been. A kilt, a family brooch, and a bagpiper helped make the ceremony distinctive, but the couple gave fans a reason to keep talking about it.

Was Duke Anna’s true love, or does another romance hold that place in your “GH” memories?