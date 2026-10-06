Is “General Hospital” Preparing for Robert Scorpio’s Final Goodbye?

“General Hospital” may have just quietly set the stage for Robert Scorpio’s final goodbye.

During Tuesday’s episode, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) shared some surprising news with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) are planning to return to Port Charles so Robert can officially wrap up his duties as district attorney before the couple permanently settles in France.

Under ordinary circumstances, news that Robert and Holly were coming back to Port Charles would be exciting for longtime “General Hospital” fans. This time, however, it carries a much more emotional significance.

Rogers passed away in August 2025 at the age of 79. “General Hospital” has previously indicated that the soap intends to honor both the beloved actor and the iconic character he played for more than four decades. Could Felicia’s announcement mean Robert Scorpio’s final storyline is about to begin?

Robert and Holly Are Supposed to Return to Port Charles

Felicia arrived at Anna’s home with an update about Robert and Holly, who have been living together in France. Robert apparently wants to return to Port Charles to formally step down from his position as district attorney. Once he has taken care of his remaining responsibilities, he and Holly plan to settle permanently in France.

Anna was happy to hear that Robert and Holly had found happiness together. But viewers know there’s something the characters don’t. Tristan Rogers can’t make that return to Port Charles.

That raises the question of whether Robert’s planned homecoming could instead become the beginning of the character’s final farewell.

“General Hospital” Has Been Planning a Tribute to Tristan Rogers

Rogers originated the role of Robert Scorpio in 1980 and became one of the most recognizable faces from one of the most celebrated periods in “General Hospital” history.

Robert’s adventures with Anna, Holly and Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) helped define the action and romance that made the soap a pop-culture phenomenon in the 1980s.

Following Rogers’ passing, fans understandably wondered how “General Hospital” would address Robert’s absence.

In January, ABC executive Nathan Varni confirmed that the show was working on a story honoring both Rogers and Robert, with plans for it to air later in 2026.

Tuesday’s conversation between Felicia and Anna could be the first indication that storyline is approaching.

Rather than simply announcing off-screen that Robert has passed away, the writers now have a reason for characters to be expecting him home.

Robert Scorpio’s Family Could Be Part of His Goodbye

If “General Hospital” is beginning Robert’s farewell story, it could affect several characters.

Anna obviously shares decades of history with Robert. The former couple are the parents of Robin Scorpio-Drake (Kimberly McCullough), and despite their many other relationships over the years, Robert and Anna have always remained deeply connected.

Robert’s brother Mac Scorpio (John J. York) would also be central to any goodbye. Then there are Robert’s daughter Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) and granddaughter Daisy.

Sasha left Port Charles with Daisy and moved to France, where Robert and Holly were living. That creates an obvious way to connect Sasha to any storyline involving Robert.

Could Robert’s final story also provide a reason for Sasha and Daisy to return to Port Charles? Nothing has been confirmed, but Robert’s family connections give “General Hospital” plenty of opportunities to bring together characters from different generations for his farewell.

What About Tristan Roberts?

There may be another intriguing piece to this story. New WSB agent Tristan Roberts (Dean Geyer) has already generated plenty of questions since arriving in Port Charles, including his name.

The character was named in honor of Tristan Rogers, but “General Hospital” has also dropped hints suggesting there may be more to Tristan’s connection to Robert.

Anna recently remarked that Tristan reminded her of someone who lives far away, seemingly referring to Robert. That has fueled speculation that Tristan could somehow turn out to be Robert’s son. He could be Anna’s son with Robert. If there is a secret connection, Robert’s final story would be an especially meaningful time to reveal it.

Is Robert Scorpio’s Final Goodbye Beginning?

After more than four decades of adventures, romances, WSB missions and complicated family relationships, Robert Scorpio deserves more than a passing mention.

Felicia’s announcement is a good indication that in one way or another, the show is getting ready to honor the long legacy of Tristan Rogers. When other iconic actors like Anthony Geary and Leslie Charleson passed away the show gave them affectionate and emotional episodes. Expect the same for Tristan Rogers, and keep your tissues handy.