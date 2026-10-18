‘General Hospital’ Spoilers (Oct. 19-23): Dangerous Schemes, Juicy Gossip & Big Medical News

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of October 19 to 23 reveal that Britt strikes a deal, while Sonny delivers a warning to Jason.

Ava presents Drew with a risky proposition, and Carly faces some tough questions. Elsewhere, Anna goes looking for Valentin, and Emma puts on her detective hat.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, October 19:

Britt makes an intriguing deal.

Trina is unsettled.

Anna checks in on Sonny.

Carly gets the third degree from Lucas.

Jason calls out Serena.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 20:

Carly puts her heart on the line.

Alexis delivers shocking news to Valentin.

Sonny has a warning for Jason.

Justine makes Drew an offer.

Portia is wary of Monet.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 21:

Anna seeks out Valentin.

Britt’s attitude raises eyebrows.

Molly seeks Alexis’s advice.

Jason makes an offer to Lucy.

Tracy and Cody catch up.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 22:

Britt has juicy gossip for Lucas.

Chase is thrown for a loop.

Emma puts on her detective hat.

Michael and Jordan await medical news.

Ava is put on the spot.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, October 23:

Ava pitches a dangerous plan to Drew.

Jason calls out Josslyn.

Ric and Monet go toe to toe.

Lulu is discouraged.

Sonny dangles a tantalizing deal.

‘GH’ Comings & Goings

Next week, Parry Shen returns briefly as Brad Cooper, and he won’t be alone, as Lydia Look also pops back in as Selina Wu.

Jequan Jackson gets more airtime as Quinn Grant, while Nazneen Contractor returns as Justine Turner.

Wil Traval, who debuted as Jude on Friday, October 16, is also back on Monday as he continues chatting with Britt. Kelly Kruger gets more screen time as Serena Baldwin, while Lynn Herring returns as Serena’s on-screen mother, Lucy Coe.

Josh Kelly also pops back in as Cody, while Rick Hearst returns as Ric Lansing and goes toe-to-toe with Monet. Blythe Howard is back as Monet.

Finally, James Patrick Stuart returns as Valentin Cassadine, who visits Josslyn before receiving shocking news from Alexis on Tuesday.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital”

On Monday, October 12, Drew confronted Lulu, while Dante had questions for Sidwell. Trina found herself under surveillance, Emma showed her support for Gio, and a winning bid was made for the piers.

Then on Tuesday, October 13, Carly surprised Valentin, while Drew laid out his plan. Dante encouraged Lulu, Sonny set his sights on a new rival, and Elizabeth demanded answers.

On Wednesday, October 14, Jason was taken to task, while Tracy voiced her concerns. Brook Lynn was given food for thought, Michael reflected on his past, and Britt stepped up to defend Lucas.

By Thursday, October 15, Sonny and Ric plotted their next move, while Joe questioned Willow. Josslyn defended herself, Chase pondered his future, and Monet offered Curtis some advice.

Finally, on Friday, October 16, “General Hospital” closed out the week with Jason triggering an unexpected reaction from Britt, while Trina found herself in need of rescue. Ric took on a new client, Elizabeth and Dante grew closer, and Gio began having second thoughts.

Catch the latest episode of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.