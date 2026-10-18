Which ‘GH’ Wedding Still Has Fans Divided Years Later?

A soap wedding can give viewers everything from a beautiful dress to a secret threatening the newlyweds’ happiness. Whether fans actually want the couple together is another matter.

A recent “General Hospital” throwback brought viewers back to a ceremony that still inspires very different reactions. Some remembered the romance, while others were reminded of a pairing they never embraced.

One “GH” fan also shared a personal memory with a bittersweet twist that left fellow commenters unsure whether to laugh or cry.

A Look Back at Sonny and Nina’s Wedding

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to revisit Sonny Corinthos and Nina Reeves’ 2023 wedding.

“On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2023: Nina and Sonny were pronounced husband and wife….just before Michael learned his new stepmommy had been the one to out Carly to the SEC,” the duo wrote.

The post recalled both the couple’s happy moment and the secret hanging over their celebration.

While Sonny and Nina exchanged vows, Nina’s role in reporting Carly to the SEC created a looming threat to their newly married life. Michael learning the truth added another complication to an already tangled family dynamic.

For “GH” fans looking back, however, the discussion wasn’t limited to the drama surrounding the ceremony. Many had strong opinions about whether Sonny and Nina should have made it down the aisle at all.

Fans Remain Divided Over the Pairing

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Some viewers wasted little time expressing their dislike of the relationship.

“One of the worst storylines & couples in GH history,” one fan wrote.

Another explained that liking Nina individually hadn’t translated into supporting her romance with Sonny.

“That was a dark time in GH history. Despite liking Nina back then, I hated Sonny with Nina.”

“I guess not all storylines can be winners,” another viewer added.

Still, even a fan who disliked the pairing found something to appreciate about the wedding.

“I hated that relationship, but the dress was gorgeous.”

Other “GH” fans remembered the occasion far more fondly. For fans who rooted for Sonny and Nina, the ceremony remained a meaningful moment for their preferred couple.

“My Sona heart loved them. They did have one of the most beautiful weddings,” one commenter shared.

Those contrasting responses show how differently the same scenes can live on in viewers’ memories. For some, the wedding was a romantic highlight. For others, the outfits were easier to celebrate than the marriage.

One Fan Shares a Bittersweet, Ironic Memory

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Among the reactions, one viewer shared a deeply personal connection to the wedding date.

“My mom declared if Sonny & Nina got married she’d never watch GH again (she watched it from day 1). My mom died that day so she was true to her word, she never did watch GH again after Sonny married Nina.”

The commenter’s telling brought a touch of dark humor to a sad memory, connecting their mother’s strong feelings about the soap to the day they lost her.

Fellow “GH” fans responded with a mixture of sympathy and surprise at the irony.

“Sorry for your loss but that’s so funny,” one person replied.

Another summed up the conflicting emotions the story prompted.

“I don’t know whether I should cry or laugh.”

The anecdote also offered a reminder of how closely a longtime soap can become woven into family memories. A fictional wedding date can carry a very real association for someone watching at home.

Whether fans remember Sonny and Nina’s ceremony with affection, frustration, or something more personal, the throwback certainly gave them plenty to discuss.

Were you rooting for Sonny and Nina, or was this one “GH” wedding you struggled to celebrate?