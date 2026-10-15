Is This Soap Star Ready for Retirement? He Has Jokes

Retirement can sound appealing, but one daytime television veteran has a few reasons to keep working.

The actor recently shared a photo that prompted a funny observation about his future. While plenty of fans enjoyed the joke, others used the opportunity to make a request about where they would like to see him next.

For soap fans missing him on their screens, the idea of retirement apparently isn’t on the table just yet. Read on to discover which soap star is bringing the jokes to social media.

Brandon Barash Pokes Fun at Retirement Planning

Brandon Barash took to social media to share a picture of himself holding a flyer titled “The Art of a Well-Managed Retirement.”

However, the soap veteran had a different timeline in mind.

“Sir, I have a 4-month-old. I’ll be retiring at approximately 89,” Barash captioned the photo.

With three children, including a recent addition to the family, the actor certainly has a busy household.

Barash and his wife, Isabella Devoto, welcomed their son, Sebastian Antonio Barash, on June 5, 2026. The couple also shares 3-year-old son Joaquin.

The actor’s eldest child is his 12-year-old daughter, Harper Barash, whom he shares with his ex-wife and former “General Hospital” co-star, Kirsten Storms.

While the retirement flyer provided an opportunity for a little humor, some followers were more interested in discussing a return to work in a familiar place.

Fans Want Brandon Barash Back in Salem

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Among the responses to Barash’s joke was a clear request from a “Days of Our Lives” viewer.

“Need you back on DAYS!!!” the fan wrote.

Barash has given daytime audiences plenty of reasons to remember him over the years. He got his soap start nearly two decades ago, debuting as Johnny Zacchara on “General Hospital” in 2007. His time in Port Charles continued until 2015.

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In 2019, he made his way to Salem, where he portrayed Stefan DiMera and Jake DiMera on “Days of Our Lives.” His run on the soap ended in 2024.

For fans who enjoyed watching him bring those characters to life, his social media post offered another chance to let him know he is missed.

His joke didn’t announce any plans for a daytime return, but at least one viewer made it clear that they would love to see Barash make a comeback to daytime.

A Birthday Message Puts His Real Wealth Into Perspective

Retirement wasn’t the only milestone Barash recently reflected on. After turning 47 earlier this month, he shared a heartfelt birthday message about the life he has built.

“Forty-seven laps complete. If wealth is measured in abundant and steadfast love, relationships, friendship, and health, then I’m a gazzilionaire,” he wrote.

“Whadda ride so far and whadda weekend.”

The actor also expressed appreciation for everyone who had reached out to celebrate his birthday.

“Cheers to the next forty-seven. Thank you, everyone, for the online birthday messages 🙏❤️ Much love, BB.”

Between celebrating another year and caring for his growing family, Barash has plenty keeping him occupied. As for retirement? According to his own calculations, fans have about four more decades before they need to worry.

Would you like to see Brandon Barash return to “Days of Our Lives,” or would you rather see him back in Port Charles?