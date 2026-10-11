Which ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star’s Real-Life Experience Is Coming in Handy in Salem?

Life in Salem can take its residents in unexpected directions. However, one “Days of Our Lives” character’s latest venture comes with a familiar connection for the actor who portrays him.

A recent Instagram post highlighted the overlap between the character’s new endeavor and his portrayer’s experience outside the soap. Fans quickly picked up on the connection, while others shared their appreciation for the humor he brings to Salem. Read on to see whose real-life work is coming in handy.

Leo Stark Enters His Podcast Era on ‘Days of Our Lives’

The Days Peacock Instagram account shared photos announcing a new chapter for Leo Stark, portrayed by Greg Rikaart.

“Today, Leo officially enters his podcast era on Days of Our Lives. Luckily, Greg Rikaart already has a little experience behind the mic,” the account wrote.

The caption pointed to a connection between Leo’s onscreen venture and Rikaart’s work as a podcast co-host. While Leo is stepping behind the microphone in Salem, the actor already has experience asking questions and keeping conversations moving.

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One fan summed up the overlap with a brief response: “Haha – art imitating life.”

Another commenter focused on the surroundings rather than the announcement, writing, “That set though. 💥🫣 Sony, you’re a billion-dollar movie studio. Loosen up the purse strings a little.”

Between the real-life connection and the setting, the post gave viewers more than one detail to discuss.

Greg Rikaart and Rebecca Budig Co-Host ‘Soapy’

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Since June 2025, Rikaart has co-hosted “Soapy” with fellow daytime star Rebecca Budig on the CBS YouTube channel. The pair interview soap actors from across networks, bringing their own experience in daytime television to the conversations.

Alongside his role as Leo on “Days of Our Lives,” Rikaart has portrayed Kevin Fisher on “The Young and the Restless” since 2003.

Budig also brings a career spanning several soaps. She has portrayed Dr. Taylor Hayes on “The Bold and the Beautiful” since August 2024, but her daytime history stretches back to the 1990s.

She played Michelle Bauer on “Guiding Light” before joining “All My Children” as Greenlee Smythe in 1999. Budig portrayed Greenlee on and off through the soap’s television finale in 2011. She also played Hayden Barnes on “General Hospital” between 2015 and 2019.

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Their combined soap experience gives “Soapy” a connection to several daytime communities. Now, Rikaart’s fictional counterpart is exploring a similar medium, creating the overlap highlighted in the Instagram caption.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans Celebrate Greg Rikaart

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Many commenters used the announcement as an opportunity to praise Rikaart and the entertainment he brings to the show.

“Hello Greg. Days wouldn’t be Days without you. Love love you and all the situations you get into,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Aloha Leo! You are so fun! Love you on Days!”

One viewer praised both his performance and personality: “You ROCK, what a super actor, and with a great sense of humor.”

A particularly memorable response revealed that Leo’s appeal had inspired a name beyond Salem.

“I like your character so much I named my dog Leo,” the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another commenter expressed a wish to see Rikaart in Genoa City again: “Come back to Young and the Restless, please.”

Whether daytime fans know him best as Leo or Kevin, the responses showed affection for the actor behind the characters. His new Salem venture also gives fans a reason to check out the conversations he helps host away from the soap.