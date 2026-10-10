Which ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Has a Surprising MMA Connection?

“The Bold and the Beautiful” knows how to deliver a family connection that gets viewers talking. However, one cast member’s real-life family has sparked some surprise of its own. While fans watch him navigate the drama surrounding one of daytime’s most recognizable families, someone close to him is making his mark in a very different arena.

A proud social media tribute recently brought those two worlds together. Between a studio visit, a heartfelt message, and an affectionate reply, the post gave viewers a glimpse of the support behind this soap star’s Hollywood dreams.

Some fans had never connected the two brothers, while others already had an idea for bringing their bond to television. Read on to find out which “B&B” actor has an MMA fighter cheering him on.

Brayan Nicoletti’s Big Brother Celebrates His Soap Success

Brayan Nicoletti, who took over the role of RJ Forrester in 2026, has a supporter who knows a thing or two about competition. His older brother, amateur MMA fighter Bruno Nicoletti, took to social media to celebrate the actor’s accomplishments.

Brayan plays the son of Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester, portrayed by Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye. He stepped into the role following Josh Hoffman, who played RJ from 2023 to 2024. That makes Brayan part of a television family with decades of history behind it.

For Bruno, however, the celebration was personal.

“What a blessing it is to see my brother @brayannicoletti living out his dream as an actor in Hollywood! 🙏🏼” he wrote.

“Watching God open doors in his life is something special. So proud of you bro 🥹”

Bruno also thanked the soap’s official account for a tour, calling the team “full of amazing humans!” He finished by encouraging his followers to watch his brother on Paramount.

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Brayan returned the affection in the comments, writing, “Love you, big bro!!”

The exchange offered a sweet look at the brothers’ relationship, with Bruno celebrating both the opportunity and the people helping his younger sibling pursue his dream.

Who Is Brayan Nicoletti’s Older Brother?

Brayan Nicoletti may spend his workdays surrounded by Forrester family drama, but his older brother’s competitive pursuits take him into the MMA world. Before becoming an amateur fighter, Bruno Nicoletti built an athletic foundation as a college wrestler.

The Brazilian-American moved to the United States from São Paulo, Brazil, when he was eight years old and grew up in Denver, Colorado. He later attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he competed on the wrestling team before graduating in 2018.

‘B&B’ Fans Want the Brothers Together Onscreen

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The family connection caught at least one daily viewer by surprise.

“Why did I not connect these two!?!? What!?!? I watch Bold and the Beautiful every day!!! That’s a blessing right there!!!” the fan commented.

Another viewer took the discovery a step further, suggesting a guest appearance for Bruno.

“Would be cool if they let you be in an ep as his brother!” they wrote.

That suggestion is a fan’s wish, rather than a casting announcement. Still, it shows how quickly a real-life family moment can inspire daytime fans to imagine another addition to the soap’s world.

Did you know these two were brothers, and would you enjoy seeing Bruno make a guest appearance on “The Bold and the Beautiful”?