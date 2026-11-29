Soap icon Maurice Benard returned to the boxing ring at age 63 to do a little sparring with his son Joshua Benard. The “General Hospital” star showed off his skills after not having stepped into the boxing ring in a long time.

‘General Hospital’ Star Maurice Benard Impresses With Boxing Skills

Benard used Instagram to share a father-son moment where they were literally sparring. There was no holding back as Benard and Joshua faced off in the boxing ring, showcasing technique and talent.

The video clip was short, but it was enough to see the Benard men have skills. The “General Hospital” fan favorite also had his guns on display too, looking pretty good and proving he’s aging like a fine wine.

“It’s been a long time coming years to be exact. I did about five or six rounds with my son he had great control. @jjbenard it felt pretty damn good I think I’m gonna get back into it I love @vilobazi and the incomparable @freddieroach at the legendary @wildcardboxingclub,” the soap star wrote as his caption.

Fans got a kick out of watching Benard spar with his son. “The rounds to the chest😂😂😂😂” remarked a fan, while another fan shared, “Maurice got HANDS still at his Young Age 🫡💪🏽☺️.”

“This is great Father and Son time. ♥️” stated a different fan. One fan wrote, “Such a sweet memory your making with your son! Well done sir❤️”

Another fan expressed, “I just adore you @mauricebenard – such talent and just soooooo full of unconditional love and affection for your family!!! Happy Holidays.”

Maurice Benard Reassures ‘General Hospital’ Fans Amid Sonny Blame Game Storyline

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While Benard has a great relationship with his son, the same can’t be said for his alter ego Sonny on “General Hospital.” In fact, the former mob boss has lost a lot of support recently because of being framed for crimes he didn’t commit, like the attack on Sidwell (Carlo Rotta) and the pier shooting that targeted Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

“General Hospital” fans have been very vocal about their frustration that everything in Port Charles is Sonny’s fault. Social media has been on fire about it, but Benard has enjoyed playing the current storyline, especially after Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) turned his back on Sonny and tried to get Gio (Giovanni Mazza) to do the same.

The actor told one fan to watch the storyline play out, while gushing over his co-stars. Rick Hearst (Ric) got a special shout-out from Benard recently as Sonny and Ric have gone from estranged brothers to real brothers.

Benard has even addressed fans on social media, responding to their frustration or remarks. “I get how you might feel frustrated, but in terms of character, the fact that Sonny isn’t wrong it’s really great for me. and also, it’s something I can sink my teeth into,” he shared on X.

The soap star has also made it clear that he has no plans to leave “General Hospital.” Benard loves his job, and that includes the pile-on Sonny storyline happening now.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC.