“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of November 30 to December 4 tease that Marlena and Dominic receive life-changing news, while EJ and Dominic clash over the DiMera legacy.

Cat makes a surprising discovery, and Belle turns to Chad for comfort. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel face emotional goodbyes, and Kate is left grappling with an unsettling possibility.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, November 30:

Dominic and Marlena get news that changes their lives.

Brady encourages Tate.

Belle turns to Chad for comfort.

EJ and Cat’s relationship leaves Sydney feeling uneasy.

‘DAYS’ Spoilers for Tuesday, December 1:

Javi and Leo hunt for the ideal gift.

Gabi pushes Cat to keep digging into EJ.

Holly and Tate offer Aaron some advice.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, December 2:

Alex and Stephanie butt heads regarding her new job.

Theo questions Dominic’s intentions.

Leo and Gwen celebrate his engagement.

Kate mulls over a troubling possibility.

Chad faces a difficult decision at The Spectator.

‘DAYS’ Spoilers for Thursday, December 3:

Theo and Sydney look back on the DiMera family.

Chanel presses Lani regarding Kristen.

Johnny & Chanel share emotional goodbyes.

Abe makes a tough admission to Paulina.

Kate and Roman await important news.

‘DAYS’ Spoilers for Friday, December 4:

Marlena faces off with Orpheus regarding her past.

Dominic and EJ butt heads over the DiMera legacy.

Cat makes a surprising discovery.

Belle and Chad prepare for the holidays.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, November 23: Ari called Gabi out over her meddling, while Holly and Tate enjoyed Friendsgiving together. Philip pressed Dante for details about his family, and Mason shared a playful, flirtatious interaction with Sydney. Meanwhile, EJ questioned Rita’s loyalty.

Tuesday, November 24: Julie reflected on Doug’s passing, while Eli, Lani, and Theo came together to support Abe. Lucas confronted Dante about Sami, and Chad turned to Jack for a favor. Meanwhile, Paulina’s Thanksgiving took an unexpected turn.

Wednesday, November 25: Xander and EJ ended up locked in the same jail cell, while Roman and Kate reminisced about the past. Alex surprised Stephanie, and the Kiriakis family gathered to celebrate Kelsey’s birthday. Meanwhile, Sarah and her family received surprising news.

Thursday, November 26: Julie had an unexpected invitation for Gwen, while Chad comforted and reassured Thomas and Charlotte. Javi surprised Leo, and Philip kept a secret from Gabi.

Friday, November 27: Chanel and Johnny made a big decision, while Dominic congratulated EJ. Philip gave in to temptation, and Belle opened up to Marlena about her worries. Meanwhile, Sydney hesitantly wished Dante well.