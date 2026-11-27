“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of November 30 to December 4 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have their first ultrasound performed by Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda).

Finn Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) is caught off guard by something in the scan. “No, that can’t be right,” Li says in disbelief. Later in the week, the doctor uncovers the truth.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) announces exciting news for Forrester Creations: Electra Forrester’s (Laneya Grace) new line.

“We are embarking on a thrilling new adventure,” Brooke declares in a press conference. “A youth line.”

Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) finds out about Dylan’s (Sydney Bullock) secret and demands answers.

“It’s not a big deal,” Dylan tries to downplay the situation.

“The hell it isn’t. I want to know all about Miss Behavin’ right now,” Will demands.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, November 30:

The Forresters make an announcement.

Electra makes a shocking discovery.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, December 1:

Carter and Steffy prepare for their first ultrasound appointment.

Dylan reveals the truth to her mom.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, December 2:

Will presses Dylan for answers.

Steffy and Carter face an unexpected challenge.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, December 3:

Electra is concerned about Will and Dylan.

Cracks begin to form in Steffy’s surrogacy story.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, December 4:

Dylan takes a major step forward.

Taylor is furious to find Finn with Sheila.

Li uncovers the truth.

‘B&B’ Comings & Goings

Several familiar faces are set to pop up on “The Bold and the Beautiful” during the week, including Naomi Matsuda, who reprises her role as Dr. Li Finnegan.

Kelly Sullivan also makes another appearance as Darcy Dylan, with scenes scheduled for Monday, November 30, through Wednesday, December 2.

The hospital will welcome back two more familiar faces. Jacqueline Hahn returns as Dr. Terry Caspary, while Jamison Belushi reprises her role as April. Both actresses are scheduled to appear on Tuesday, December 1, and Wednesday, December 2.

Meanwhile, Logan will feature models played by Marketa Lim and Bella Drew on Monday, November 30. Viewers will also spot a behind-the-scenes familiar face, as real-life “B&B” camera operator Nico Svoboda makes an on-screen appearance as a cameraman that same day.

Delon de Metz rounds out the week’s returning cast members, reprising his role as Zende Forrester Dominguez on Monday, November 30.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, November 23: Electra pressed Dylan for answers, while Taylor and Deacon’s engagement sparked mixed reactions.

Tuesday, November 24: Sheila revealed her true feelings about Deacon, while Dylan came clean to Darcy. Meanwhile, Electra’s past fueled her growing fears for Dylan.

Wednesday, November 25: The Forresters gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving together.

Thursday, November 26: Preempted

Friday, November 27: Preempted

Watch the latest episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.