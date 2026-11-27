“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of November 30 to December 4 reveal that Sally is having second thoughts about Billy.

“Why aren’t you off to England on your honeymoon?” Audra asks.

“It’s bad. And I really feel like I made a huge mistake,” Sally replies.

Abby isn’t too pleased with Devon meeting his ex-girlfriend without telling her.

“Well, that was awkward. Me not knowing that you had already run into your ex,” Abby tells him.

“Didn’t tell you because it wasn’t a big deal,” Devon replies.

“It’s not a big deal? It’s not a big deal. How long did you guys date?” Abby fires back.

Nick makes a shocking confession about Matt.

“Well, I was looking at his body lying on the side of the road, bleeding. And I thought if I left him there, nobody would find him for weeks,” he tells Sharon and Phyllis.

“Please tell me you didn’t,” Sharon replies.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, November 30:

Phyllis and Sharon discover Nick’s secret.

Abby confronts Devon about Roxanne’s return to town.

Adam and Chelsea struggle working with Claire.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, December 1:

Larry Warton helps Nick connect the dots for Sharon and Phyllis.

Lily and Cane suffer a setback.

Sally questions her decision-making.

Traci tries to save Billy from himself.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, December 2:

Victor supports Nikki during a difficult time.

Mariah takes matters into her own hands to help Sharon.

Phyllis makes a bold move to get closure from Matt Clark.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, December 3:

Victor helps Nick do damage control.

Sharon receives a blast from the past.

Phyllis makes a confession to Daniel.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, December 4:

Victor vows revenge against Spectra-Charles.

Diane gives Jack an ultimatum about Nikki.

Cane gives Billy a wake-up call.

Business interferes with Sally and Audra’s friendship

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, November 23: Ashley visited Victor to discuss her concerns about Abby, while Daniel faced an ethical dilemma involving Phyllis and Sharon. Devon reunited with Roxanne, and Larry Warton emerged from the shadows to help Nick.

Tuesday, November 24: Victor and Nikki’s Thanksgiving plans were disrupted by a family feud, while Jack reminded the Abbotts of the importance of sticking together. Meanwhile, Cricket and Phyllis brought plenty of drama to the Thanksgiving dinner.

Wednesday, November 25: Victor forced the family to put their differences aside, while Sharon welcomed an unexpected guest for dinner. Abby and Devon took a moment to express their gratitude to someone special, and Nikki offered Nick some much-needed support.

Thursday, November 26: Preempted

Friday, November 27: Preempted

Watch the latest episode of “The Young and the Restless” weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.