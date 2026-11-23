Soap fans know their favorite daytime stars can deliver plenty of drama on screen. But some performers have another way of entertaining an audience: picking up a microphone and taking the stage.

After a weekend of shows, one group of soap stars thanked the fans who came out to see them and shared a holiday message. The post also caught the attention of a “General Hospital” star, who couldn’t help noticing a detail about their time backstage.

While fans celebrated a fun weekend of music and meetings, the actor had a playful observation about the group’s green room accommodations.

The Day Players Thank Fans After Weekend Shows

A social media post celebrating The Day Players thanked fans who attended the band’s performances in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and Smithtown, New York.

The post read, “A big THANK YOU to all who came out and joined @thedayplayersband @ericmartsolf @brandonjbarash @carsonboatman @scottreevesofficial this weekend in New Brunswick, NJ and today in Smithtown, NY!”

The message continued, “We wish you all a Happy Holiday season, Happy Thanksgiving and thank you for making this weekend a special one! The Day Players might be a band made up of actors but they’re also some serious musicians!”

The post also asked whether everyone had fun and teased that more shows are coming up.

Soap viewers may recognize Eric Martsolf, Brandon Barash, Carson Boatman, and Scott Reeves from their work in daytime. The performances gave fans an opportunity to see the actors in a different setting, sharing music with an audience rather than appearing in their familiar soap opera roles.

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For fans who attended, the weekend also provided a chance to enjoy time with other viewers and meet the performers.

Fans Share Their Love for the Band

Several soap fans responded to the post with appreciation for The Day Players and the shows.

“Well The Day Players band is the best of all,” one viewer wrote.

Another attendee shared that seeing the group is always a good time and mentioned meeting Reeves.

“Always such a fun day seeing you guys. And it was great meeting Scott,” the fan commented.

A different follower returned the holiday wishes, writing, “Happy Holidays guys to you and your families. Your favorite fan from New Hampshire”

The responses suggest that the weekend meant as much to the fans who attended as it did to the performers thanking them. Whether viewers came to hear the music, see familiar soap stars, or enjoy both, they had plenty to celebrate after the shows.

The holiday message also offered an opportunity for the band and its followers to exchange well-wishes ahead of Thanksgiving and the rest of the season.

But one familiar daytime face had something else on his mind when he saw the post.

Bradford Anderson Notices a Tiny Green Room

Bradford Anderson, who portrays Damian Spinelli on “General Hospital,” jumped into the comments with a playful observation about the group’s backstage space.

“Really impressed you all look so comfy in that itty bitty green room in New Brunswick…” he wrote.

While the performers looked comfortable in the photo, Anderson’s comment drew attention to just how small the green room appeared to be. It was a lighthearted addition to a post celebrating the weekend’s shows.

Fans who follow daytime stars on social media often get a look at the moments surrounding performances as well as the events themselves. In this case, the post showed that the fun extended backstage, even if the group had to make the most of a little space.

With more shows teased in the message, fans of The Day Players can look forward to future opportunities to see the soap stars perform. And after Anderson’s observation, they might be keeping an eye out for the next green room photo, too.

Have you ever seen The Day Players perform? Which soap star would you most like to see take the stage?