Get a look at what’s ahead on your favorite soaps with Wednesday’s spoilers for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Beyond the Gates.”

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

On “The Young and the Restless,” Victor catches Adam and Chelsea off guard by offering them new positions within the Newman empire. Meanwhile, Devon gets an attractive offer but decides to pass.

At the hospital, Nate finally pushes back after Dr. Bishop repeatedly makes his return to work difficult, prompting Dr. Hastings to stand his ground. Elsewhere, Audra has fun getting under Nikki and Diane’s skin, but could her latest meddling reignite their feud?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Shauna makes her intentions clear, but is she talking strictly about her position at Logan, or are personal feelings also involved?

Meanwhile, Electra has been thinking about mending fences with Dylan. As the two reach a pivotal moment in their friendship, could this be their chance to start over, or are they headed for a permanent split?

Electra also gets an answer about her proposed Forrester collection. Eric gives the green light to the new line, but will the decision pay off?

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

On “Beyond the Gates,” Chelsea isn’t happy when Dani refuses to back down. Meanwhile, Vernon encourages Anita to let go of an old tradition, while Bill’s search for a new place to live takes an unexpected turn.

Leslie has big plans for Thanksgiving, but getting everything she wants may prove difficult. As Ted and Shanice prepare for married life, they discuss maintaining their individual identities. Elsewhere, Jacob gets an intriguing tip that could bring him one step closer to discovering who The Impaler really is.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

On “General Hospital,” a shooting puts several lives at risk. The weekly promo shows Hudson and Josslyn caught in a rifle’s crosshairs, but could they be among several targets?

Meanwhile, Valentin switches tactics, though it’s unclear whether he’s trying to get to the bottom of Jack’s murder or dealing with another issue. Monet opens up to Curtis, while Molly is impressed by Cody’s latest moves. Elsewhere, Avery finds common ground with Danny after expressing her frustration over her mother’s marriage to Drew.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Sydney steps up to defend EJ as questions continue to swirl around her father. But can she do enough to keep suspicion at bay? Johnny is caught off guard when Dominic makes him an unexpected offer, leaving him with a decision to make.

Meanwhile, Marlena seeks information about Dominic from Dante. Marlena also sits down for a serious talk with Johnny, possibly about Dominic’s proposition. Elsewhere, Julie fears the Horton Free Clinic may be beyond saving as its future hangs in the balance.