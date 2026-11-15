‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for November 16-20, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of November 16 to 20 reveal that Leo’s life hung in the balance, while Holly had a surprising proposal for Tate.

Chanel wanted Johnny to leave with her, and Kayla arrived with Dominic’s DNA test results, handing them to him and Marlena. Meanwhile, both Xander and EJ face arrest.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

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Something cuts Jada and Shawn’s evening short.

Javi fears the worst for Leo.

Gwen surprises Xander with some unexpected guidance.

Sarah wrestles with her emotions.

Gabi and Chad discuss their troubles.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

Stephanie vents her frustrations.

Joy puts the moves on Alex.

Holly continues working with Mason.

Roman and Sydney confront Dante.

EJ lands in a difficult spot.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

Sydney steps up to defend EJ.

Dominic surprises Johnny with an unexpected proposition.

Marlena questions Dante about Dominic.

Johnny has a heart-to-heart with Marlena.

Julie feels anxious about what lies ahead for the Horton Free Clinic.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

Dominic and Marlena move forward in a meaningful way.

Xander and Sarah share a playful, flirtatious exchange.

Gabi and Gwen meet Dominic.

Tate asks Brady for advice.

Dante stands up for his feelings toward Sami.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

Stephanie airs her grievances to Philip.

Maggie urges Xander to take a leap with Sarah.

Chad interviews Julie, hoping to save the clinic.

Xander gets arrested.

In Case You Missed It:

Monday, November 9: Tony and Anna returned to Salem for Lexie’s memorial. EJ caught Kristen, while Lani ran interference for a friend.

Tuesday, November 10: Rachel confided in Brady, while Holly grew suspicious of Amy. Maggie offered Sarah some advice, and Xander warned Philip. Meanwhile, Dominic and Sydney clashed.

Wednesday, November 11: Rachel confided in Brady, while Holly grew suspicious of Amy. Maggie offered Sarah some advice, and Xander warned Philip. Meanwhile, Dominic and Sydney clashed.

Thursday, November 12: Dante faced off against Dominic, while EJ opened up to Tony. Tate shared his suspicions with Brady, and Belle accidentally upset Chad. Meanwhile, Marlena was haunted by her past.

Friday, November 13: Javi grew worried about Leo, while Steve questioned Gwen. Lani delivered unsettling news to Xander, and Marlena spoke honestly to Dominic. Meanwhile, Rita chose a side.

Watch the latest episodes of “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.