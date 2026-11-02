‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for November 2-6, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of November 2 to 6 reveal that Marlena honors her anniversary with John, while EJ is distracted by a shocking discovery.

Holly receives the surprise of a lifetime, and Leo stumbles upon a huge stash of cash. Meanwhile, Dominic lurks outside the Brady Pub, keeping an eye on Marlena as he prepares to make his presence known in Salem.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, November 2:

Marlena confides in Belle.

Philip gives in to temptation.

Stephanie calls out Joy.

Sydney interrupts EJ and Cat’s romantic evening with a surprise finding.

A mysterious stranger meets with Rita.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

Philip hides something from Gabi.

Leo and Javi celebrate their reunion.

Steve presses Cat about her true feelings for EJ.

Johnny and Sydney investigate a new mystery.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 4:

Chanel runs into someone unexpectedly.

Xander opens up to Marlena.

Brady challenges Sarah regarding her true feelings.

Kristen has sympathy for Sophia.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

Theo and Chad team up to assist Johnny.

Holly confides her suspicions to Mason.

Lani warns Xander.

Sarah receives some good news.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

Julie offers Marlena some comfort.

Kristen makes a covert visit to Lexie’s memorial.

Sydney presses EJ with questions.

Dominic reveals himself to Salem.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

On Monday, October 26, Sarah fought to save Xander’s life, while Brady received heartbreaking news. Javi and Leo shared a deeply moving moment, Shawn questioned EJ, and Sydney turned to Marlena for guidance.

Tuesday, October 27, saw Gabi comfort Philip during a difficult time, while Maggie forgave Xander. An unexpected caller reached out to Holly and Mason through the helpline. Meanwhile, Marlena hesitated to contact Dominic, and Kristen made a candid admission to Lani.

By Wednesday, October 28, Johnny confronted his father and faced an uncertain future, while Steve warned Cat. Alex delivered startling news to Stephanie, Joy and Tate planned a get-together, and Gwen reflected on her love life.

On Thursday, October 29, Chanel and Johnny received fantastic news, while Lani celebrated her return to the police force. Sarah and Brady shared a heartfelt conversation, and Jada interrogated Xander.

On Friday, October 30, Xander and Sarah shared an emotional reunion, while Julie ended her relationship with Foster. Kristen addressed unfinished business, Thomas has second thoughts about Cat but enjoyed Halloween with his father, and Chad refused to back down from EJ.