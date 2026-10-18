‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (Oct. 19-23): Kristen & Rachel Reunite – Sarah & Xander in Danger

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of October 19 to 23 reveal that Johnny makes an emergency call, while Kristen and Rachel finally reunite.

Meanwhile, Javi opens up about his true feelings, Kayla puts Joy to the test, and EJ delivers a warning to Dante.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, October 19

Steve surprises Cat with his understanding.

O’Halloran informs EJ that Johnny fired him.

Kayla is glad to be rid of EJ.

Kristen and Rachel share an emotional reunion.

Brady puts his foot down.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 20:

Roman and Marlena finally meet Dante.

Bonnie offers Joy some advice.

Stephanie shares her suspicions with Alex again.

Sophia reunites with her mother, Amy.

Mason receives some good news.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 21:

EJ warns Dante against hurting Sami.

Brady gives Kristen a glimmer of hope.

Joy narrowly avoids getting caught by Alex.

Philip makes Stephanie an offer.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 22:

Javi confesses his true feelings to Leo.

Theo extends an invitation to EJ.

Johnny and Chanel prepare for her lumpectomy.

Steve’s investigation is going to take a shocking turn.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, October 23:

Johnny makes an emergency call to 911.

Kayla puts Joy to the test.

Stephanie and Alex receive troubling news.

Sarah and Xander find themselves in danger.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

On Monday, October 12, Holly received a surprising proposal from Mason, while Alex drew a line with Joy. Stephanie confided her suspicions to Kayla, Brady received disturbing news about Kristen, and Kristen struck a deal with Sophia.

Then on Tuesday, October 13, Roman planned a sweet romantic gesture for Kate, while Xander and Philip made one last effort to save the family house. Meanwhile, Marlena put Cat in the hot seat, and Chad confronted EJ.

On Wednesday, October 14, EJ tried to convince Cat to return to her role as his assistant, while Lani received surprising news. Gwen made Philip uncomfortable, and Chad and Belle agreed that they needed answers from Dominic.

By Thursday, October 15, Stephanie shared her suspicions about Joy with Alex, while Maggie offered Julie some words of wisdom. Joy set her sights on Tate and began flirting with him, Holly and Mason grew closer, and Abe and Theo prepared to pay tribute to Lexie.

Finally, on Friday, October 16, Marlena advised Brady to tread carefully when it came to Kristen, while Jada offered Lani a chance to reclaim her old job. Sophia returned to Salem, Johnny stepped up to help Sarah and Xander expose the truth, and Kristen secretly slipped in to see Rachel.