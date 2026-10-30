Which ‘General Hospital’ Hunk’s Beach Photo Has Fans Begging for His Return?

A little time away from Port Charles hasn’t stopped fans from keeping a spot open for one familiar daytime favorite.

While “General Hospital” viewers are used to debating who should return and which characters deserve another chance at romance, sometimes it takes something as simple as a beach photo to get the conversation going again.

One former cast member has fans complimenting his looks, remembering his past roles, and suggesting a potential romantic reunion. But behind the enthusiasm over his appearance was a sweet family outing and a proud dad admitting that his daughter has officially surpassed him at something he taught her.

Michael Easton Shares His Last Surf Trip of the Season

Michael Easton took to social media to share a beach photo and reflect on some time spent surfing with his daughter, Lilah Bell.

“LAST SURF TRIP OF THE SEASON. Even though I taught her, Lilah Bell is a better surfer than me now, but she’s kind enough to still let me tag along. Love spending time with my kids by the sea,” he wrote.

The 59-year-old shares two children with his wife of 22 years, Ginevra Arabia. Their daughter, Lilah Bell, is 15, and their son, Jack Boru, is 13.

While the photo caught fans’ attention, Easton’s caption focused on enjoying his children’s company and watching his daughter develop her surfing skills.

Some familiar faces from his “General Hospital” days also responded.

Finola Hughes, who portrays Anna Devane, wrote, “Love this!”

Kelly Monaco, who portrayed Sam McCall, left a series of heart emojis.

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Both actresses played Easton’s onscreen love interests at different points during his time in Port Charles, giving longtime viewers another familiar connection to appreciate beneath the family update.

Fans Want Michael Easton Back in Port Charles

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to “General Hospital” fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, also shared Easton’s photo on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

Their followers wasted little time expressing how much they missed him.

“Miss this guy!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Luv him. Great actor. Bring him back to GH. Where has he been all this time??”

For one viewer, bringing Easton back also presented an opportunity to revisit his chemistry with Hughes.

“Bring him back to GH as McBain from OLTL! He played him for a small stint on GH years ago, and there was major chemistry with Anna,” the follower wrote before pointing out that Anna is single.

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Another fan enthusiastically supported a comeback while offering a compliment: “Yes yes yes! Bring him ON!!! I BET ONLY HANDSOMER WITH AGE.”

The responses turned a post about surfing and family time into a discussion about who Easton could play if he returned. And with several characters in his daytime history, viewers had plenty of memories to draw from.

A Daytime Career Spanning Several Familiar Roles

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Easton’s soap career began in Salem, where he portrayed Tanner Scofield on “Days of Our Lives” from 1991 to 1992.

He later joined “Port Charles,” playing vampire Caleb Morley and his alter ego, Stephen Clay, during his 2001–2003 run on the “General Hospital” spinoff.

In 2003, Easton moved to Llanview as John McBain on “One Life to Live,” remaining with the soap until its television run ended in 2012.

His time on “General Hospital” stretched from 2012 to 2024 and included several identities. Along with John McBain and Caleb Morley/Stephen Clay, he portrayed Dr. Silas Clay and Dr. Hamilton Finn.

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That range of roles gives fans different versions of Easton to remember, whether they first watched him as a detective, a doctor, or a vampire.

For now, his update was about enjoying the sea with his family. But the reactions made clear that some viewers would happily welcome another chapter for him in Port Charles.

Would you want Easton back on “General Hospital,” and which character would you want him to play?