Is It Time for Another Return to Port Charles? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Begging for a Spencer’s Return

The Spencer family has been at the heart of “General Hospital” for decades, giving viewers some of the most memorable romances, adventures, and family drama in daytime television history.

While the family’s story has changed over the years, fans haven’t forgotten the characters they watched grow up in Port Charles. Now, a throwback celebrating one familiar face has viewers looking back on a long-awaited return and hoping another visit could be in the cards.

For some “General Hospital” fans, his latest stay simply wasn’t long enough. Others are hoping that if he does make his way back, the writers will give him a story worthy of his place in the Spencer family.

A Throwback Has Fans Missing Lucky Spencer

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a good old blast from the past.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2009: Jonathan Jackson returned to the role of Lucky after a ten year absence.”

Jackson’s return brought the original Lucky Spencer back to Port Charles after other actors had stepped into the role. For fans who remembered watching him grow up on the soap, the throwback offered a chance to revisit that moment and reflect on how much time has passed.

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“Look how young Lucky is. Those were the days,” one fan wrote.

Another kept their reaction short and sweet, commenting, “I miss Lucky!”

As the son of soap supercouple Luke Spencer and Laura Webber, Lucky has deep roots in Port Charles. Viewers have followed him through family adventures, heartbreak, and relationships, watching him grow from a kid into an adult.

That history makes it easy to understand why a glimpse of Lucky from years past would have fans thinking about the character’s place on the canvas today.

Fans Want Another Visit From Jonathan Jackson

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While some viewers enjoyed the trip down memory lane, others used the post to share their hopes for Lucky’s future.

“Ready for Jonathan Jackson to pay another visit,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer was still disappointed by how quickly his most recent return came to an end, commenting, “Biggest disappointment when he came back and left in the blink of an eye.”

Jackson returned to “General Hospital” as Lucky in 2024, but his latest run ended in 2025. For fans who had waited years to see him back in Port Charles, his departure left them wanting more.

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One commenter also had a message for the show’s writers, writing, “If only the writers could do him justice.”

Whether viewers want Lucky back for another visit or a longer stay, the reactions make it clear that fans haven’t forgotten Luke and Laura’s son. And with so much history connecting him to Port Charles, another return would give the character another opportunity to reconnect with the people who have been part of his life.

Jonathan Jackson Isn’t the Only Star to Play Lucky

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Jackson first took on the role of Lucky Spencer when he was just a kid, portraying Luke and Laura’s son from 1993 to 1999. Over the years, however, he wasn’t the only soap star to bring Lucky to life.

Following Jackson’s departure, Jacob Young stepped into the role, playing Lucky from 2000 to 2003. Greg Vaughan then took over, portraying the character from 2003 to 2009.

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Jackson returned to the role in 2009, the moment celebrated in the Stone Cold and the Jackal throwback. He continued playing Lucky until 2011 and later made another appearance in 2015.

His 2024 return brought Lucky back to Port Charles once again, giving longtime viewers another chance to see Jackson revisit the character. Though that run ended in 2025, the fan responses suggest plenty of viewers would welcome him back.

With three actors having played Lucky over the years, different generations of “General Hospital” fans may have their own favorite memories of the Spencer son. But for those who have followed Jackson since his earliest days in Port Charles, this throwback is a reminder of just how long Lucky has been part of the soap’s history.

Would you like to see Jonathan Jackson return as Lucky Spencer again?