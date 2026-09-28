Did This ‘General Hospital’ Supercouple Transcend Daytime Television? The Evidence Suggests So

“General Hospital” has introduced plenty of couples who kept fans glued to their screens. But in 1981, one Port Charles pairing helped turn the soap into something even bigger. Millions of people were tuning in each day, and the show’s popularity had caught the attention of a national news magazine.

That attention was about more than one storyline. “GH” had become a ratings powerhouse and a major source of revenue for ABC, while fans were collecting reminders of the characters they loved.

More than four decades later, some still have their copies of the magazine that captured the moment. Read on to see which Port Charles supercouple was at the heart of it all.

How Did Luke and Laura Become Daytime’s Defining Supercouple?

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Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Laura Webber (Genie Francis) became one of the most recognizable couples in soap opera history. Their story helped draw a huge audience to “General Hospital” at a time when the show was reaching well beyond its regular daytime viewers.

Their November 1981 wedding became the defining moment of that era. According to ABC, 30 million people watched Luke and Laura get married, making it the highest-rated hour in American soap opera history. But even before the wedding aired, “GH” had attracted the attention of Newsweek.

When Did ‘General Hospital’ Become “TV’s Hottest Show”?

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to drop some daytime history on soap fans. The duo shared that, on this day in 1981, Newsweek profiled “General Hospital” and called it “TV’s Hottest Show.”

The excerpt they posted described a daily audience of more than 14 million viewers and called “GH” a “genuine pop-cultural phenomenon.” Newsweek also pointed to the money behind that success. According to the excerpt, advertising spots averaged $26,000 for 30 seconds, while the show brought ABC roughly $1 million a week in profit. It even compared that figure with the weekly profit from the prime-time hit “Dallas.”

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Those numbers show just how big “General Hospital” had become before Luke and Laura’s wedding took the show to another level later that year.

Why Are Fans Still Holding On to That Moment?

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For some “GH” fans, the Newsweek issue is more than a reminder of the show’s ratings. It’s part of their Luke and Laura collection.

“I have this magazine in my Luke and Laura collection,” one fan wrote, adding that they had called the company to get a copy. “Long live the legend of Luke and Laura forever and ever the greatest couple in the history of daytime television.”

Another fan simply said, “I still have my copy.” Others shared their love for the couple, calling Luke and Laura their favorites and “THE BEST COUPLE EVER!!!!”

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More than four decades later, fans aren’t just remembering Luke and Laura’s wedding. Some still have the Newsweek issue that captured how big “General Hospital” had become before the couple ever said “I do.” For many “GH” fans, it’s a piece of daytime history worth holding on to.