What’s New on Peacock for October 2026

With September soon to be in the rearview mirror, Peacock has unveiled its new programming for the coming month.

Subscribers to the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service can expect a mix of big theatrical hits and some Peacock originals — including a highly anticipated prequel series telling the origin story of an iconic horror hit.

‘Disclosure Day’

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“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? Now the truth belongs to seven billion people in an original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by David Koepp, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo,” reads the description of this sci-fi thriller that raked in more than $240 million at the box office this summer.​ Premiere: October 9

‘Crystal Lake’

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“A prequel to the ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise, the series follows single mother Pam Voorhees (Emmy winner Linda Cardellini) who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before,” reads the logline for this new series. “When two strangers arrive at Pam’s door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?”

“I think the biggest conceptual issue was people know what to expect from a ‘Friday the 13th’ — or at least they know what a ‘Friday the 13th’ movie should be,” explained series creator Brad Caleb Kane, via TV Insider, of this Peacock original series. “It’s a teens go out to a place, they are having sex and doing drugs, and then they are hunted by Mrs. Voorhees or Jason in the subsequent films — or Roy in [movie] number five, for those diehards. But, thankfully, we weren’t making a ‘Friday the 13th’ movie. This was called ‘Crystal Lake,’ and we were doing a story about the town and a prequel about Jason’s mom, and it was really fresh snow. We could build it however we wanted. And feeling ownership for the franchise as a long‐time fan and a lover of it, truly die‐hard lover, I knew what I wanted to see as a grown‐up Friday the 13th fan… But I also grew up a little bit and became interested in other films and other themes in films, and I wanted to bring all of that cinema love to my love for Friday the 13th. So I was really given carte blanche.” Premiere: October 15

‘Minions & Monsters’

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“Illumination expands its joyful Minions universe with a riotous chapter featuring all-new characters in the biggest global animated franchise in history,” reads Peacock’s description of the latest entry in the “Despicable Me” franchise.

“This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood as movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try saving the planet from the mayhem they created,” the description adds. Premiere: October 28

‘The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers’

Getty Oren Alexander and Alon Alexander at Hamptons Castle on July 3, 2011 in Water Mill, New York.

A Peacock original, this three-part documentary series (which will debut at a yet-to-be-announced date in October 2026) focuses on convicted sex traffickers and former luxury real estate moguls Oren, Tal and Alon Alexander.

“The series investigates how three successful brothers ascended in the elite world of luxury real estate and private security in Miami and New York, all while harboring an extremely dark secret,” reads the logline. “It tells the story of three brothers who were recently convicted of preying on women for more than a decade, masquerading as party boys while drugging and raping them from the Hamptons to Aspen. These secrets only came to light when dozens of women came forward, leading to one of the biggest sex trafficking trials of the decade.” Premiere: October TBA