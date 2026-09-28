Dee Valladares on “Big Brother 28” Rigging Claims

Dee Valladares is pushing back on online theories that “Big Brother 28” was rigged in favor of the season’s reality TV icons.

The debate has divided fans throughout the season. Some viewers questioned whether Valladares, Rick Devens and Angela Murray received preferential treatment after entering the game as returning reality stars. In an exclusive interview with Gold Derby, the icon delved deeper into her experience in the house.

The three icons were the only houseguests eligible to compete in the season’s first Head of Household competition, which Valladares won. She and Devens also received special powers during the season. Valladares received the BB Bribe and Devens received the Diamond Power of Veto.

However, Valladares said she viewed her status as a reality TV veteran as both an advantage and a disadvantage.

“Coming in as a reality icon, I had an advantage because I’ve already played games before,” Valladares said in her exit interview with Gold Derby. “But in many ways it’s also a disadvantage, because once you are pinned, once somebody has a perspective of you, it’s very hard to not only manage that perspective, but have people change it.”

Valladares added that she never referred to herself as an “icon” in her diary room sessions. She found the label frustrating at times. However, she understood why the other houseguests would immediately view her as a threat.

“You are immediately looked at like, ‘Oh my God, icon, we gotta get this person out. And they won ‘Survivor,’ they already played games,’” she said.

Instead of allowing that reputation to change how she played, Valladares said she decided to embrace the possibility that she could be sent home at any time.

“If I’m going to go home early because I am viewed as an icon or a previous winner, then I might as well play very hard and have no regrets,” she said.

Dee Says BB Was a Challenge

Valladares entered “Big Brother 28” with experience from “Survivor,” but she said the two shows presented very different challenges.

While “Big Brother” required her to think several moves ahead, she said “Survivor” was more difficult because of the constant paranoia. There was also the lack of food and lack of sleep.

“Big Brother, you gotta think three to five steps ahead,” she said. “But I also will say there is more paranoia on ‘Survivor.’”

The ability to eat, shower and have moments of normalcy made the longer “Big Brother” experience more manageable for her.

“On ‘Big Brother,’ even though it’s longer, at least you can eat,” Valladares said. “And at least, if your friend wins HOH, you’re good for the week, so you get to relax.”

She also said she preferred the lack of visible cameras in the “Big Brother” house. This allowed contestants to feel more comfortable and open.

Valladares Admits She Didn’t Study

Despite competing on one of the biggest reality competition franchises, Valladares admitted that she did not do extensive “Big Brother” preparation before entering the house.

She watched two seasons — Angela Murray’s season and Season 16 — but said she often skipped the competitions.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t do much homework,” she said. “I am a people person. I love people. I love games. I always trusted in myself to figure it out along the way.”

Looking back, Valladares said she wishes she had studied more. She would have focused on the dates and details that became important later in the game.

“I went out final four where I should have known my dates better,” she said. “But it’s all good.”

Despite that, Valladares said she was happy with the game she played.

Dee Opens Up About Life Inside

After spending 80 days in the “Big Brother” house, Valladares said some of the hardest moments came when the backyard was closed for several days.

She said she missed being outdoors and struggled with the constant presence of other people.

“There was never really a moment alone,” she said.

The bright lights inside the house also gave her headaches, while the unusual schedule and changing food affected her physically.

But Valladares said she also appreciated the opportunity to show a more playful side of herself.

“I love ‘Big Brother’ because it’s such a silly little game,” she said, recalling something Angela would frequently tell her.

Valladares said she enjoyed being able to be “silly” and “unserious” while still competing in a game. This game required difficult strategic decisions.

The Houseguest Who Annoyed Dee Most

Valladares also revealed that LaTrice “Lala” Verrett was the houseguest who got under her skin the most.

She said Lala particularly annoyed her when she was Head of Household because of her high energy in the mornings.

“She was always on a hundred, even in the mornings when everyone was still kind of asleep,” Valladares said. “Like, Lala, read the room.”

Despite her frustrations, Valladares emphasized that she knew Lala was a sweetheart. She reminded herself that they were playing a game.

Dee Valladares Joins the Jury

Valladares’ “Big Brother 28” journey ended Thursday when Drew Campbell won the Final Four Power of Veto and earned the ability to cast the sole vote.

Her eviction left Drew, Devens and Taylor Brown as the season’s final three houseguests.

Valladares is now the sixth member of the “Big Brother 28” jury, joining Lala, Angela, Barrett Pfeiffer, Yash Patel and Melody Morris.

The seven-person jury will ultimately decide who wins the $750,000 grand prize. This will be decided during the 90-minute “Big Brother 28” finale on Oct. 1.