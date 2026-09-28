It’s no secret that interior designer Leanne Ford has become an HGTV fan favorite thanks to her hit series “Restored By the Fords,” “Home Again with the Fords” and “Ford Family Classics.”

In addition, she’s also appeared in such HGTV hits as “Rock the Block” and “A Very Brady Renovation,” which raised her profile even further.

Now, Ford is announcing a new endeavor that will appeal to her fashion-conscious fans.

‘This One’s for the Boot Girls’

Ford is returning to her roots in fashion with the launch of a new handcrafted collection made by boot manufacturer beek.

Per the announcement, the boot line combines “her effortlessly cool aesthetic with the brand’s commitment to exceptional comfort, craftsmanship, and timeless design.”

Launching on beekshop.com , the collection marries Ford’s unique creative vision with beek’s expertise in leather footwear.

“With a shared appreciation for craftsmanship and philosophy for intentional design, Leanne worked with long-time friends and beek founders, Birgit Klett and Kenna Florie, to design each boot in the collection,” reads the announcement. “The result seamlessly blends Leanne’s earthy, modern, minimalist aesthetic with beek’s premium materials and comfort. True to all beek footwear, each pair is handcrafted from the highest quality, buttery-soft leather and constructed with a focus on thoughtful details, longevity and wearability.”

A Dream Fulfilled

“I’ve always been a boots girl — I wear them every day, all day,” said Ford in a statement.

“Designing my own boot collection has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” she stated. “I’ve known beek founders Birgit and Kenna since my twenties, back when I was working as a fashion stylist and creative director, so partnering with them felt both incredibly natural and truly full circle.”

She added: “When it comes to clothing and footwear, comfort is non-negotiable. beek makes the most comfortable shoes I own, and that foundation allowed us to create something that feels as good as it looks. Every detail in this collection was designed with intention, from the silhouette and feel underfoot to the earthy, lived-in color palette I’m always drawn to.”

“We’ve known Leanne for over 20 years, so helping her design this boot collection was SUCH a fun full-circle moment,” said beek founders Birgit Klett and Kenna Florie. “Her style is AMAZING, her attitude is contagious, and her laugh keeps us rolling. She’s just as fun and energetic as she was back in our fashion days, and we couldn’t be happier, or more flattered, that she came to us to create her very first footwear collection.”

In a post she shared via Instagram, Ford explained that boots have long been a passion for her.

I”’ve always dreamed of designing my own boot collection,” she wrote. “I love great clothes, but everything has to be comfortable. So when it came time to make my own line… my girls at beek — the most comfortable shoes I know — were the only way to fly. (Just made that up…) Beautiful materials. Thoughtful construction. Comfortable shoes that can actually be lived in. Nothing overworked. Nothing unnecessary.”