Fans Rally Around Star After Awkward Photographers’ Request to Ditch His Wife on the Red Carpet

Alex Warren and his wife, Kouvr Annon, had an awkward moment on the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, and fans quickly rallied around the singer after seeing what happened.

Warren, 26, and Annon, also 26, were posing together Sunday evening in Los Angeles when a photographer asked Warren to take “a couple solo” shots, appearing to indicate that Annon should step aside.

All About the Awkward Moment

In footage shared on social media, Warren quickly reached for his wife’s arm and kept her close as the photographer made the request. His expression appeared uncomfortable as Annon also seemed confused by the exchange.

Annon eventually stepped away to allow Warren to pose alone, giving the singer his solo moment on the red carpet.

Warren initially appeared displeased by the request before putting on a smile for the cameras. He wore a black sports coat with tailored, barrel-shaped pants, while Annon turned heads in a dress as the couple posed together earlier in the evening.

Fans had plenty to say about the interaction, with several praising Warren for appearing to prioritize his wife’s feelings.

“Must have been awkward for him too basically being told to kick his wife out of the shot,” one wrote. “So I don’t blame him putting his wife’s feelings first.”

“He should have ignored the pap and done his own thing,” another added.

One fan simply wrote, “Paparazzi suck.”

Others focused on how good the couple looked during their appearance.

“OH MY GOD KOVUR LOOKS STUNNING,” another fan added.

“You definitely married up buddy. Her dress is beautiful,” someone else noted. “God Bless you both.”

The Couple Have Been Married Since 2024

Warren and Annon have been married since 2024. The couple first became known online as members of the Hype House, a content creation collective, before eventually leaving the group. Warren went on to focus on his music career.

His relationship with Annon has also influenced his songwriting.

Warren wrote his 2024 hit “Carry You Home” as a wedding song for his wife. He later performed the song at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that same year.

In January 2025, one month before releasing “Ordinary,” Warren teased the song on TikTok while describing the feeling behind it.

“this is what falling in love feels like,” he wrote in the post, which he captioned, “NEVER settle cause I wrote this for my wife.”

“Ordinary” became a major part of Warren’s rise as a recording artist. In an April 2025 conversation with HITS, he opened up about the inspiration behind the song and what he wanted to capture through its lyrics.

“I think it’s rare today to find true love, with phones and social media and all these different things. And so we wrote ‘Ordinary’ about how love is falling out, but we found something crazy,” Warren said.

The couple’s VMAs appearance comes as Warren continues to build his profile as a musician, while fans remain interested in his relationship with Annon.

Their brief red carpet exchange may have been awkward, but viewers appeared to appreciate Warren’s reaction and his decision to keep his wife close before ultimately posing for photographers on his own.