Erin Andrews Answers Taylor Swift Fan’s Question About ‘Patient Zero’ Cameo

Taylor Swift debuted a celebrity-packed music video for “Patient Zero” at MTV’s 2026 Video Music Awards on Sept. 27. Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell star as lovers in a strained relationship.

However, fans noticed more familiar faces. A Swiftie asked sportscaster Erin Andrews to confirm one cameo.

Erin Andrews Confirms Jarret Stoll Is in Taylor Swift’s ‘Patient Zero’ Video

Getty Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the Amazon Prime Summer Soiree Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Amazon

Andrews, 48, is married to Canadian hockey player Jarret Stoll. A fan shared a screenshot of Farrell shaking hands with another man in a tux. “And I’m pretty sure that’s @jarretstoll28?!! @erinandrews please confirm [laughing emoji],” the Instagram user shared in their story.

The sportscaster responded in her story with the screenshot and wrote, “Couple of champions right there!” The third man in the scene is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The music video starts with Johnson, 36, in a graveyard looking at a gravestone. Swift, 36, joins her to sing about an ex who mistreated her and is now with the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star. Johnson is unhappily married to Farrell, 50.

The athletes are in a scene where the married couple walks into a lavish party. Farrell accepts an award on stage as Swift sings about him being a social climber. Cara Delevingne appears at the same party, flirting with Farrell. The video has a dramatic ending showing Swift’s history with Farrell.

Taylor Swift Won 2 Awards at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Play

The pop star became the first person to receive the Artist Director Honors, which recognizes artists who direct their videos. Swift said on stage that she directed 18 videos for a reason.

“I got to tell you, though, the main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun,” the Grammy winner explained. “You make it so rewarding! Because you actually care about what we’re making.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer accepted the video of the year award for “The Fate of Ophelia.” The music video perfectly encapsulates the theme of “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Johnson and Swift previously shared a screen for the “The Californians” sketch on “Saturday Night Live!” in 2015. The duo was also seen hanging out with Delevingne, 34, over the years. The good friends were recently at the center of a new story.

A new rumor started that Johnson started dating Machine Gun Kelly, and their first date was at Swift’s New York City apartment. An unnamed source told Us Weekly that the singer wasn’t home at the time. The “Verity” star denied this on Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast, and said she wasn’t focused on dating rumors.

“Even if I go to dinner with my manager or my lawyer, it’s like, ‘Seen with mystery man,’” the actress said. “I also don’t care.”

Johnson was unsurprisingly a guest at Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. The singer wears her wedding ring in the new music video.