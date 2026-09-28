Julia Garner Transforms Into ’90s Madonna for Surprise VMAs Appearance PHOTOS

Julia Garner had a major Madonna moment at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

The actress made a surprise appearance during Madonna’s opening performance at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 27, where she paid tribute to the Queen of Pop by recreating her signature early ’90s style.

Garner stepped out in a cone bra reminiscent of the famous look Madonna debuted during her 1990 “Blond Ambition” Tour. She completed the transformation with blonde curls inspired by Madonna’s hair from the era and a bold red lip.

The moment was especially fitting considering Garner has been attached to play Madonna in the singer’s long-discussed biopic, which is currently on hold. Garner previously said the project was “supposed to still happen.”

Seeing Garner channel Madonna while appearing alongside her at the VMAs brought their connection back into the spotlight.

Julia Garner’s Madonna Transformation Was All in the Details

Garner’s longtime hairstylist Bobby Eliot told PEOPLE that he saw a preview of her VMAs outfit about three weeks before the ceremony and began figuring out how to complement the strong Madonna reference without making the entire look feel like a costume.

“Because the fashion itself carries such a strong reference, I wanted the hair to complement it without feeling overly styled or costume-like,” Eliot said.

Eliot, who has worked with Garner for more than a decade, looked closely at Madonna’s hairstyles from the “Truth or Dare” era. He focused on the shape, texture and movement of her curls but wanted Garner’s version to feel softer and more current.

After creating the curl pattern and drying Garner’s hair, Eliot shook out the curls with his hands to keep them from looking too polished. He then went back in to define individual curls where needed.

“The goal was always a modern take on a classic,” he explained. “We never wanted this to feel like a perfect replica.”

Makeup artist Misha Shahzada also looked to Madonna’s signature ’80s and ’90s glam, finishing Garner’s look with a bold red lip.

Garner has paid tribute to Madonna before. Earlier this year, the two were photographed together on a gondola in Venice while recreating imagery from Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” era.

Julia Garner Joined Madonna and Charli xcx for the After-Party

Garner’s Madonna-filled night did not end when the VMAs wrapped.

Madonna later shared a 21-second TikTok of herself celebrating in a hotel room with Garner and Charli xcx.

The trio danced to a remix of “Danceteria Afterhours” from Madonna’s “Confessions II.” Madonna danced and rolled around on the bed, while Charli kicked and danced for the camera. Garner, who had changed out of her Madonna-inspired VMAs look and into a white slip, joined in with poses and dance moves of her own.

The video followed a big night for Madonna, who delivered her first VMAs performance in 23 years. Her opening number featured Sabrina Carpenter and Charli, along with cameos from Garner, Seth Rogen, sombr and Fab 5 Freddy.

Madonna also walked away with seven awards, the most of any artist that night, according to Billboard. Her wins brought her career total to 26 competitive VMAs.

For Garner, the night offered another chance to publicly celebrate the music icon she has been tapped to portray. And while her Madonna-inspired outfit made the connection clear, Eliot said the goal was never to completely transform Garner into someone else.

“The little imperfections, shaking out the curls, allowing the hair to move and keeping the texture slightly undone, were actually some of the most important details,” he told PEOPLE.