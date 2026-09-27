Everything to Know About the 2026 VMAs: Taylor Swift’s Historic Award, Madonna’s First Performance in 23 Years, Complete List of Performers, Tributes & More

Excitement is building for tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards, the first time the show has taken place in Los Angeles since 2017.

This year’s show will be hosted by Snoop Dogg, who has a long history with the VMAs.

“MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement, per People. “Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV — they gave hip hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world.”

“So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that’s a full-circle moment for me,” he added. “And doing it with my brother Van Toffler makes it even more special. Van was there during those early MTV days when we were changing the culture in real time, and we’ve got a whole lot of history together. Now we get to make some new history.”

Meanwhile, this year’s show promises to be an epic event for music fans, featuring an array of performers and a special treat for Swifties.

Taylor Swift Makes History Plus ‘Patient Zero’ Video Debut

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Fans of Taylor Swift will be tuning into this year’s VMAs to watch her accept the inaugural Artistic Director Honor — which Page Six reports was specifically concocted for Swift in order to insure her attendance — while also experiencing the world premiere of her “Patient Zero” music video.

“Taylor really wanted to team up with MTV to do something to celebrate the release of ‘Patient Zero,’” a source told Page Six. “They created this award just for her. It’s their first time handing out this award.”

This will be Swift’s 31st VMAs award — which officially breaks her tie with Beyoncé, who holds 30 Moonman trophys — making her the single artist with the most honors. In that respect, the evening will shine the spotlight on Swift while she promotes her new single.

“The timing made sense with the release,” the source added. “She really wanted to be there and the network wanted to figure out a moment in the show that was special to her where she wasn’t just in the background so MTV made this moment happen.”

Madonna Returns to the VMAs

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Another historic moment will be Madonna making her return to the VMAs for the first time in 23 years when she opens this year’s show in what’s promised to be an incendiary performance.

This year’s VMAs nomination frontrunner — her “Confessions II” album generated 13 nominations, more than any other artist — Madonna last performed at the VMAs in 2003, when she was joined by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera for a mashup of “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood.”

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However, Madonna’s most iconic VMAs performance came during the first-ever show back in 1984, where her live rendition of “Like a Virgin” (while wearing a wedding gown, no less) generated controversy and became one of the defining TV moments of the ’80s.

2026 VMAs Performers

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Along with Madonna, a who’s who of chart-toppers will be taking to the stage to perform at the 2026 VMAs.

Former Blackpink member Lisa is set to to perform her new single “SaWaDiKa” on TV for the first time ever.

Sienna Spiro will make her VMAs debut — on the same night that she’s also nominated for her first-ever VMA award, as Best New Artist.

Also making his VMAs debut will be country music rapper Shaboozey, who’ll perform his hit single “Cowgirl.” Shaboozey will also sing a duet of “High Noon” with Gunna.

Finally, GENER8ION and Yung Lean perform the world premiere of their song, “STORM II,” which is up for three awards this year.

Tribute Performances

In addition, there will also be special performances honoring artists who are no longer with us.

In that vein, Kacey Musgraves will perform a musical tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

Then, “Escapism” singer RAYE will be joined by Sombr and Teddy Swims in a special performance honoring George Michael to mark his passing 10 years ago.

How to Watch the 2026 VMAs

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The 2026 edition of the VMAs will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27 (7:30-9:30 p.m. ET/4:30-6:30 p.m. PT) on CBS, simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

In addition, the show will also be available globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV.

Per a joint announcement from CBS and MTV, “Spotify has partnered with the VMAs as the official audio streaming partner, extending the event beyond the live broadcast. The collaboration connects fans directly with Madonna’s music post-performance and features exclusive content, including archival footage from past VMAs.”