DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Receives Honorary Status For Prestigious Dance Group

Utah native Jenna Johnson is a “Dancing With the Stars” champion. She’s a member of the tight-knit DWTS cast, which also includes her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, and niece, Hailey Bills.

However, Jenna is certainly pleased to join other projects when asked. She and Val recently made cameos in the season 2 premiere of “R.J. Decker” this year.

Now, another prestigious dance group has made Jenna Johnson an honorary member. She’s perfectly welcome in their rehearsal studio any time.

Jenna Johnson Joins the Radio City Rockettes at Their Studio

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Jenna Johnson has been dancing for her entire life. Now, she’s also an honorary member of the Radio City Rockettes.

“The queen of ballroom has arrived at Radio City 🪩✨ Introducing honorary Rockette @jennajohnson!” the official Rockettes Instagram account shared this week. They attached a video of their group members doing a combination before revealing Jenna to the camera.

“My girliesssss 🔥🔥🔥” Jenna excitedly replied in the comments.

“The best 🔥” her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy added.

Plenty of fans cheered for the announcement. Many hoped to see the 32-year-old perform with the Rockettes for the upcoming holiday season.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!! MY GIRL!!!!!!! “love” Love this for her I’m gonna cry🥹😭🩷” one viewer shared in the comments.

“AHHH I love this & her so so much!! 💘🥹” another chimed in.

The Season 33 Champion Wants Another Mirrorball Trophy

Though Jenna Johnson is now a proud honorary Radio City Rockette, she still has plenty of work to do in Los Angeles. She’s one of the fiercest pro dancers on “Dancing With the Stars” and is striving to win the Mirrorball trophy again this year.

The 32-year-old is well-known for her creative choreography. During “Viral Night” on September 22, she incorporated a move that took many viewers by surprise.

On Instagram, she explained the decision to have Harry Shum Jr. scream in the middle of their Viennese waltz to “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls.

“Okay the scream that was heard around the world,” Jenna shared. “Let me tell you why. There were still 14 couples left in the competition. Our packages were so short. Harry and I had discussed this beautiful meaning behind the piece and unfortunately there was no time to everything that we had discussed throughout the week.”

“Basically this dance was so emotional,” the season 33 champion added. “There’s so much yearning. And we had talked about both of our anxiety, how that makes us feel, thoughts and doubts, this pressure that we have on ourselves, not feeling like you belong. So we just kind of dove into the emotion of it all.”

She went on to thank Harry for being an excellent partner and willing to run with her wild ideas.

“Yacht Rock Night” is the theme for week three. “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are performing a Jive to “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Daryl Hall and John Oates.

“Dancing With the Stars” week three begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on ABC. Tune in and vote for your favorite couples to keep them moving forward in the competition.