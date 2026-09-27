Rock Titan Behind Defining Hit for Rush Has Passed Away at 77: ‘A True Canadian Icon’

Fans of iconic rock band Rush are mourning the loss of Pye Dubois, a famed rock lyricist responsible for some of the Canadian trio’s most beloved hits.

Dubois passed away at his home in London, Ontario; a cause of death was not given.

He was 77 years old.

A Long Association with Rush

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According to an obituary published in the Sarnia Observer, Dubois’ real name was Paul Phillip Woods.

“Pye was a true Canadian icon,” reads the obit. “A gifted writer, artist, lyricist, and poet, he was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021.”

Per music website Rockum, Dubois first began working with Rush in the early 1980s, when he showed his lyrics for a song initially titled “Louis the Lawyer” to the band’s drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

Those lyrics initially found their way into “Tom Sawyer,” the kickoff track for the band’s 1981 album “Moving Pictures” that has come to be known as the band’s defining signature song.

“That in itself is a massive, massive part of culture,” rock writer Bob Wegner told the Observer

Dubois continued to work with Rush for the next two decades. He also contributed lyrics to Rush tracks “Force Ten” (the opening track of 1987’s “Hold Your Fire” album), “Between Sun and Moon” (1993’s “Counterparts” album) and “Test for Echo” (the title track from the band’s 16th studio album in 1996).

Max Webster and Kim Mitchell

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Prior to his work with Rush, Dubois worked with Canadian singer-guitarist Kim Mitchell, who’d been a childhood friend, to form the band Max Webster.

While he didn’t play any instruments, Dubois was considered a member of the band via his role as lyricist on Max Webster’s seven albums, including the cult favorite “High Class in Borrowed Shoes.”

While Max Webster attained modest success in Canada, when Mitchell decided to go solo, he took Dubois with him and their musical partnership continued. That led to Dubois contributing lyrics for such tracks as Mitchell’s “Patio Lanterns,” which reached No. 12 on the Canadian charts.

Dubois also wrote the lyrics for “Go for Soda,” which became Mitchell’s only song to crack the U.S. charts, hitting No. 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984.

Tributes Poured In

Mitchell paid tribute to his longtime friend in an Instagram post.

“You sure knew how to jam with the English language and bring it!” Mitchell wrote.

Wegner, author of the book “Max Webster: High Class,” told the Sarnia Observer that Dubois’ lyrics were integral to Canadian rock.

“Those songs he wrote for Kim and Max Webster are not just anthems, they’re hymns now,” Wegner said.

Also paying tribute were the surviving members of Rush, bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson (drummer Peart passed away in 2020).

“For those who aren’t aware, over a span of 20 years, Pye and Neil collaborated on the lyrics for four Rush songs: ‘Tom Sawyer,’ ‘Force 10,’ ‘Between Sun and Moon’ and ‘Test for Echo.’ We send our most heartfelt sympathies to the bandmates, friends and families …” the band said in an Instagram post.